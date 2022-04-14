Mystery (MYSTERY) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mystery (MYSTERY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mystery (MYSTERY) Information Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders. Official Website: https://furies-mystery.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x64c5cbA9A1BfBD2A5faf601D91Beff2dCac2c974 Buy MYSTERY Now!

Mystery (MYSTERY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mystery (MYSTERY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.02M $ 1.02M $ 1.02M Total Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T Circulating Supply: $ 420.69T $ 420.69T $ 420.69T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.02M $ 1.02M $ 1.02M All-Time High: $ 0.00000007767 $ 0.00000007767 $ 0.00000007767 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000835682667 $ 0.000000000835682667 $ 0.000000000835682667 Current Price: $ 0.000000002417 $ 0.000000002417 $ 0.000000002417 Learn more about Mystery (MYSTERY) price

Mystery (MYSTERY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mystery (MYSTERY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MYSTERY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MYSTERY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MYSTERY's tokenomics, explore MYSTERY token's live price!

