MXN Price Today

The live MXN (MXN) price today is ￡ 0.05548, with a 0.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current MXN to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05548 per MXN.

MXN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MXN. During the last 24 hours, MXN traded between ￡ 0.05537 (low) and ￡ 0.05564 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MXN moved -0.04% in the last hour and -0.44% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.81K.

MXN (MXN) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 55.81K￡ 55.81K ￡ 55.81K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of MXN is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.81K. The circulating supply of MXN is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.