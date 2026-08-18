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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MUBARAK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MUBARAK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Technical Analysis Today

MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Technical Analysis Today

The MUBARAK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MUBARAK's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MUBARAK's analysis below.

MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.016668---6.96%+44.33%+20.41%
Know more about MUBARAK Price

MUBARAK Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MUBARAK across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 13
Neutral 7
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 8Neutral 3Buy 3
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01665
0.01664
R2
0.01664
0.01664
R1
0.01664
0.01664
PP
0.01663
0.01663
S1
0.01663
0.01663
S2
0.01662
0.01663
S3
0.01662
0.01662

MUBARAK Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.69M
$8.88 M
$10.57 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.45 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.33 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.36 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

MUBARAK Capital Flow

Net InflowMUBARAKUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.06 M0.02
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.06 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.12 M0.02
2026-08-14$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about MUBARAK

Trade MUBARAK (MUBARAK) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MUBARAK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MUBARAK/USDT
$0.016659
$0.016659$0.016659
-2.25%
7.13M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MUBARAK-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MUBARAK
MUBARAK
USD
USD

1 MUBARAK = 0.016668 USD