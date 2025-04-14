What is MSQUARE (MSQ)

MSQ is used as a payment method for platforms developed and operated directly by the MSQUARE Foundation. Metastar: Global blockchain integrated real estate information platform. Point to You: Global P2U Coin Free Mining and Payment Platform. Business Hub: Online and offline marketing sales platform. K-PAL: Global K-content expansion and overseas manpower supply platform.

MSQ to Local Currencies

1 MSQ to VND ₫ 326,050.956 1 MSQ to AUD A$ 20.09128 1 MSQ to GBP ￡ 9.537 1 MSQ to EUR € 11.06292 1 MSQ to USD $ 12.716 1 MSQ to MYR RM 56.07756 1 MSQ to TRY ₺ 483.71664 1 MSQ to JPY ¥ 1,818.89664 1 MSQ to RUB ₽ 1,045.76384 1 MSQ to INR ₹ 1,093.95748 1 MSQ to IDR Rp 211,933.24856 1 MSQ to KRW ₩ 18,088.12852 1 MSQ to PHP ₱ 725.19348 1 MSQ to EGP ￡E. 648.13452 1 MSQ to BRL R$ 74.26144 1 MSQ to CAD C$ 17.54808 1 MSQ to BDT ৳ 1,544.86684 1 MSQ to NGN ₦ 20,410.83308 1 MSQ to UAH ₴ 524.91648 1 MSQ to VES Bs 902.836 1 MSQ to PKR Rs 3,566.838 1 MSQ to KZT ₸ 6,585.10776 1 MSQ to THB ฿ 426.74896 1 MSQ to TWD NT$ 411.74408 1 MSQ to AED د.إ 46.66772 1 MSQ to CHF Fr 10.29996 1 MSQ to HKD HK$ 98.549 1 MSQ to MAD .د.م 117.75016 1 MSQ to MXN $ 255.33728

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MSQUARE What is the price of MSQUARE (MSQ) today? The live price of MSQUARE (MSQ) is 12.716 USD . What is the market cap of MSQUARE (MSQ)? The current market cap of MSQUARE is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MSQ by its real-time market price of 12.716 USD . What is the circulating supply of MSQUARE (MSQ)? The current circulating supply of MSQUARE (MSQ) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of MSQUARE (MSQ)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of MSQUARE (MSQ) is 60 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MSQUARE (MSQ)? The 24-hour trading volume of MSQUARE (MSQ) is $ 1.89K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

