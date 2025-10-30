The live Microsoft price today is 530.78 USD. Track real-time MSFTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MSFTON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Microsoft price today is 530.78 USD. Track real-time MSFTON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MSFTON price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About MSFTON

MSFTON Price Info

MSFTON Official Website

MSFTON Tokenomics

MSFTON Price Forecast

MSFTON History

MSFTON Buying Guide

MSFTON-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MSFTON Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Microsoft Logo

Microsoft Price(MSFTON)

1 MSFTON to USD Live Price:

$530.78
$530.78$530.78
-1.38%1D
USD
Microsoft (MSFTON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:43:19 (UTC+8)

Microsoft (MSFTON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 514.67
$ 514.67$ 514.67
24H Low
$ 543.53
$ 543.53$ 543.53
24H High

$ 514.67
$ 514.67$ 514.67

$ 543.53
$ 543.53$ 543.53

$ 554.1140723930895
$ 554.1140723930895$ 554.1140723930895

$ 492.8458515171225
$ 492.8458515171225$ 492.8458515171225

+0.38%

-1.38%

+2.08%

+2.08%

Microsoft (MSFTON) real-time price is $ 530.78. Over the past 24 hours, MSFTON traded between a low of $ 514.67 and a high of $ 543.53, showing active market volatility. MSFTON's all-time high price is $ 554.1140723930895, while its all-time low price is $ 492.8458515171225.

In terms of short-term performance, MSFTON has changed by +0.38% over the past hour, -1.38% over 24 hours, and +2.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Microsoft (MSFTON) Market Information

No.1733

$ 2.55M
$ 2.55M$ 2.55M

$ 65.83K
$ 65.83K$ 65.83K

$ 2.55M
$ 2.55M$ 2.55M

4.81K
4.81K 4.81K

4,807.76493908
4,807.76493908 4,807.76493908

ETH

The current Market Cap of Microsoft is $ 2.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 65.83K. The circulating supply of MSFTON is 4.81K, with a total supply of 4807.76493908. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.55M.

Microsoft (MSFTON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Microsoft for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -7.4273-1.38%
30 Days$ +18.45+3.60%
60 Days$ +80.78+17.95%
90 Days$ +80.78+17.95%
Microsoft Price Change Today

Today, MSFTON recorded a change of $ -7.4273 (-1.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Microsoft 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +18.45 (+3.60%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Microsoft 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MSFTON saw a change of $ +80.78 (+17.95%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Microsoft 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +80.78 (+17.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Microsoft (MSFTON)?

Check out the Microsoft Price History page now.

What is Microsoft (MSFTON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Microsoft is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Microsoft investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MSFTON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Microsoft on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Microsoft buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Microsoft Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Microsoft (MSFTON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Microsoft (MSFTON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Microsoft.

Check the Microsoft price prediction now!

Microsoft (MSFTON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Microsoft (MSFTON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MSFTON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Microsoft (MSFTON)

Looking for how to buy Microsoft? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Microsoft on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MSFTON to Local Currencies

1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to VND
13,967,475.7
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to AUD
A$806.7856
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to GBP
403.3928
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to EUR
456.4708
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to USD
$530.78
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MYR
RM2,229.276
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to TRY
22,282.1444
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to JPY
¥81,740.12
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to ARS
ARS$760,427.2748
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to RUB
42,536.7092
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to INR
47,074.8782
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to IDR
Rp8,846,329.7948
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to PHP
31,310.7122
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to EGP
￡E.25,047.5082
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BRL
R$2,855.5964
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to CAD
C$743.092
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BDT
64,893.1628
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to NGN
768,128.8926
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to COP
$2,057,282.0488
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to ZAR
R.9,193.1096
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to UAH
22,287.4522
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to TZS
T.Sh.1,307,337.679
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to VES
Bs116,240.82
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to CLP
$499,994.76
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to PKR
Rs150,231.9712
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to KZT
281,578.79
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to THB
฿17,229.1188
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to TWD
NT$16,310.8694
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to AED
د.إ1,947.9626
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to CHF
Fr424.624
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to HKD
HK$4,118.8528
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to AMD
֏203,203.8152
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MAD
.د.م4,915.0228
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MXN
$9,845.969
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to SAR
ريال1,990.425
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to ETB
Br81,618.0406
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to KES
KSh68,592.6994
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to JOD
د.أ376.32302
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to PLN
1,942.6548
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to RON
лв2,330.1242
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to SEK
kr5,015.871
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BGN
лв891.7104
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to HUF
Ft178,352.6956
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to CZK
11,178.2268
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to KWD
د.ك162.41868
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to ILS
1,725.035
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BOB
Bs3,667.6898
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to AZN
902.326
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to TJS
SM4,883.176
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to GEL
1,443.7216
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to AOA
Kz486,507.6402
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BHD
.د.ب199.57328
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BMD
$530.78
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to DKK
kr3,423.531
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to HNL
L13,959.514
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MUR
24,187.6446
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to NAD
$9,182.494
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to NOK
kr5,350.2624
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to NZD
$923.5572
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to PAB
B/.530.78
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to PGK
K2,234.5838
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to QAR
ر.ق1,932.0392
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to RSD
дин.53,773.3218
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to UZS
soʻm6,394,938.2882
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to ALL
L44,389.1314
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to ANG
ƒ950.0962
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to AWG
ƒ950.0962
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BBD
$1,061.56
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BAM
KM891.7104
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BIF
Fr1,565,270.22
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BND
$684.7062
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BSD
$530.78
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to JMD
$84,866.4142
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to KHR
2,131,644.3268
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to KMF
Fr224,519.94
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to LAK
11,538,695.4214
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to LKR
රු161,574.7398
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MDL
L8,959.5664
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MGA
Ar2,380,176.754
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MOP
P4,246.24
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MVR
8,120.934
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MWK
MK921,492.4658
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to MZN
MT33,922.1498
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to NPR
रु75,296.4508
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to PYG
3,764,291.76
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to RWF
Fr771,223.34
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to SBD
$4,368.3194
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to SCR
7,345.9952
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to SRD
$20,509.3392
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to SVC
$4,644.325
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to SZL
L9,182.494
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to TMT
m1,863.0378
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to TND
د.ت1,561.55476
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to TTD
$3,593.3806
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to UGX
Sh1,849,237.52
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to XAF
Fr300,421.48
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to XCD
$1,433.106
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to XOF
Fr300,421.48
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to XPF
Fr54,670.34
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BWP
P7,112.452
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to BZD
$1,066.8678
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to CVE
$50,317.944
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to DJF
Fr94,478.84
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to DOP
$34,081.3838
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to DZD
د.ج68,948.322
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to FJD
$1,204.8706
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to GNF
Fr4,615,132.1
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to GTQ
Q4,065.7748
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to GYD
$111,108.1774
1 Microsoft(MSFTON) to ISK
kr65,816.72

Microsoft Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Microsoft, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Microsoft Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Microsoft

How much is Microsoft (MSFTON) worth today?
The live MSFTON price in USD is 530.78 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MSFTON to USD price?
The current price of MSFTON to USD is $ 530.78. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Microsoft?
The market cap for MSFTON is $ 2.55M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MSFTON?
The circulating supply of MSFTON is 4.81K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MSFTON?
MSFTON achieved an ATH price of 554.1140723930895 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MSFTON?
MSFTON saw an ATL price of 492.8458515171225 USD.
What is the trading volume of MSFTON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MSFTON is $ 65.83K USD.
Will MSFTON go higher this year?
MSFTON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MSFTON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:43:19 (UTC+8)

Microsoft (MSFTON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

MSFTON-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MSFTON
MSFTON
USD
USD

1 MSFTON = 530.78 USD

Trade MSFTON

MSFTON/USDT
$530.78
$530.78$530.78
-1.40%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,439.86
$107,439.86$107,439.86

-3.64%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,781.55
$3,781.55$3,781.55

-4.31%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02313
$0.02313$0.02313

-37.12%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$186.23
$186.23$186.23

-5.34%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.1832
$2.1832$2.1832

-16.60%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,781.55
$3,781.55$3,781.55

-4.31%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,439.86
$107,439.86$107,439.86

-3.64%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$186.23
$186.23$186.23

-5.34%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4682
$2.4682$2.4682

-6.01%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18256
$0.18256$0.18256

-4.47%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02149
$0.02149$0.02149

+114.90%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003477
$0.0003477$0.0003477

+456.32%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0036784
$0.0036784$0.0036784

+3,987.11%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0036784
$0.0036784$0.0036784

+3,987.11%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000141
$0.000000000000000000000141$0.000000000000000000000141

+56.66%

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.135788
$0.135788$0.135788

+45.15%

Flux AI Logo

Flux AI

FLUXAI

$0.0002533
$0.0002533$0.0002533

+38.64%

Truvia Logo

Truvia

TRUVIA

$0.000002183
$0.000002183$0.000002183

+32.46%