Project Merlin (MRLN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: --
Total Supply: 800.00M
Circulating Supply: --
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $4.23M
All-Time High: $0.10386
All-Time Low: --
Current Price: $0.005283

Project Merlin (MRLN) Information Project Merlin is a modular, decentralized ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, investors, and communities by combining blockchain infrastructure with DAO-driven governance. Built around four core platforms Crowdfunding, GIG Freelance Marketplace, Community Engagement, and IDO Launchpad it offers an end-to-end Web3 framework covering idea submission, evaluation, funding, execution, and community growth. Project Merlin is a modular, decentralized ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, investors, and communities by combining blockchain infrastructure with DAO-driven governance. Built around four core platforms Crowdfunding, GIG Freelance Marketplace, Community Engagement, and IDO Launchpad it offers an end-to-end Web3 framework covering idea submission, evaluation, funding, execution, and community growth. Official Website: https://projectmerlin.io Whitepaper: https://projectmerlin.io/assets/pdf/Project%20Merlin%20Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://arbiscan.io/token/0x0b3547cd0e14e7d42f8921b0c370fdfd708bff6c

Project Merlin (MRLN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Project Merlin (MRLN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MRLN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MRLN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MRLN's tokenomics, explore MRLN token's live price!

Project Merlin (MRLN) Price History

Analysing the price history of MRLN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

