What is Metaplex (MPLX)

Metaplex is an open source protocol for the creation and use of digital assets on the Solana blockchain. The Metaplex Program Library (MPL) provides developers with on-chain utilities for building Metaplex NFTs, metaverses, and gaming applications. MPLX is the governance token of the Metaplex protocol and the Metaplex DAO. MPLX holders ultimately control the modification of the programs in the MPL through governance over the Metaplex DAO.

What is the price of Metaplex (MPLX) today? The live price of Metaplex (MPLX) is 0.1933 USD . What is the market cap of Metaplex (MPLX)? The current market cap of Metaplex is $ 146.10M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MPLX by its real-time market price of 0.1933 USD . What is the circulating supply of Metaplex (MPLX)? The current circulating supply of Metaplex (MPLX) is 755.81M USD . What was the highest price of Metaplex (MPLX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Metaplex (MPLX) is 0.391 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Metaplex (MPLX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Metaplex (MPLX) is $ 57.91K USD .

