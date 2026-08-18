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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Moonriver, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Moonriver, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Moonriver (MOVR) Technical Analysis Today

Moonriver (MOVR) Technical Analysis Today

The Moonriver Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MOVR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Moonriver's analysis below.

Moonriver (MOVR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.7461---25.99%-44.12%-66.76%
Know more about Moonriver Price

Moonriver Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Moonriver across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 5
Buy 6
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 1Buy 3
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.7449
0.7449
R2
0.7449
0.7448
R1
0.7448
0.7448
PP
0.7448
0.7448
S1
0.7447
0.7447
S2
0.7447
0.7447
S3
0.7446
0.7447

Moonriver Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.24M
$1.05 M
$1.30 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.83 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.81 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.11 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Moonriver Capital Flow

Net InflowMOVRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.04 M0.75
2026-08-17-$0.36 M0.78
2026-08-16-$0.22 M0.84
2026-08-15-$0.03 M0.89
2026-08-14-$0.15 M0.72

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Moonriver

Trade Moonriver (MOVR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Moonriver price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MOVR/USDT
$0.7461
$0.7461$0.7461
-4.21%
110.99K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MOVR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MOVR
MOVR
USD
USD

1 MOVR = 0.7461 USD