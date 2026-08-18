Moonriver (MOVR) Technical Analysis Today The Moonriver Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MOVR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Moonriver's analysis below. Sign Up

Moonriver (MOVR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.7461 -- -25.99% -44.12% -66.76%

Moonriver Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Moonriver across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.7449 0.7449 R2 0.7449 0.7448 R1 0.7448 0.7448 PP 0.7448 0.7448 S1 0.7447 0.7447 S2 0.7447 0.7447 S3 0.7446 0.7447

Moonriver Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.24M $1.05 M $1.30 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.83 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.81 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $3.18 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.11 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Moonriver Capital Flow Net Inflow MOVRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.04 M 0.75 2026-08-17 -$0.36 M 0.78 2026-08-16 -$0.22 M 0.84 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 0.89 2026-08-14 -$0.15 M 0.72 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Moonriver (MOVR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Moonriver price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MOVR / USDT $0.7461 $0.7461 $0.7461 -4.21% 110.99K (USDT) Trade