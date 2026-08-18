Movement (MOVE) Technical Analysis Today The Movement Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MOVE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Movement's analysis below. Sign Up

Movement (MOVE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.006032 -- -7.25% -44.00% -62.63%

Movement Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Movement across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.006042 0.006039 R2 0.006039 0.006038 R1 0.006038 0.006037 PP 0.006035 0.006035 S1 0.006034 0.006034 S2 0.006031 0.006033 S3 0.00603 0.006031

Movement Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.31M $2.56 M $2.88 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.12 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $1.16 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.19 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Movement Capital Flow Net Inflow MOVEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.08 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.17 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.08 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Movement (MOVE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Movement price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MOVE / USDT $0.006032 $0.006032 $0.006032 -3.71% 10.09M (USDT) Trade MOVE / USDC $0.006003 $0.006003 $0.006003 -4.21% 9.12M (USDT) Trade