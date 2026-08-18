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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Movement, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Movement, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Movement (MOVE) Technical Analysis Today

Movement (MOVE) Technical Analysis Today

The Movement Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MOVE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Movement's analysis below.

Movement (MOVE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.006032---7.25%-44.00%-62.63%
Know more about Movement Price

Movement Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Movement across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 9
Neutral 2
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 0Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.006042
0.006039
R2
0.006039
0.006038
R1
0.006038
0.006037
PP
0.006035
0.006035
S1
0.006034
0.006034
S2
0.006031
0.006033
S3
0.00603
0.006031

Movement Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.31M
$2.56 M
$2.88 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.11 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.16 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.19 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Movement Capital Flow

Net InflowMOVEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.08 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.17 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.08 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Movement

Trade Movement (MOVE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Movement price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MOVE/USDT
$0.006032
$0.006032$0.006032
-3.71%
10.09M (USDT)
MOVE/USDC
$0.006003
$0.006003$0.006003
-4.21%
9.12M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MOVE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MOVE
MOVE
USD
USD

1 MOVE = 0.006032 USD