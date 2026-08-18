MOVA Price Today

The live MOVA (MOVA) price today is ￡ 0.3117, with a 24.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOVA to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.3117 per MOVA.

MOVA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MOVA. During the last 24 hours, MOVA traded between ￡ 0.3117 (low) and ￡ 0.5201 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MOVA moved 0.00% in the last hour and -14.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 1.13K.

MOVA (MOVA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 1.13K￡ 1.13K ￡ 1.13K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 311.70M￡ 311.70M ￡ 311.70M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain MOVA

The current Market Cap of MOVA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 1.13K. The circulating supply of MOVA is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 311.70M.