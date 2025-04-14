dotmoovs Logo

dotmoovs (MOOV) Live Price Chart

-4.50%(1D)

MOOV Live Price Data & Information

The current price of dotmoovs (MOOV) today is 0.0009525 USD with a current market cap of $ 696.45K USD. MOOV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key dotmoovs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 98.04 USD
- dotmoovs price change within the day is -4.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 731.18M USD

MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOOV price information.

MOOV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of dotmoovs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000044882-4.50%
30 Days$ -0.0001655-14.81%
60 Days$ -0.0005705-37.46%
90 Days$ -0.0006185-39.37%
dotmoovs Price Change Today

Today, MOOV recorded a change of $ -0.000044882 (-4.50%), reflecting its latest market activity.

dotmoovs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0001655 (-14.81%), showing the token's short-term performance.

dotmoovs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MOOV saw a change of $ -0.0005705 (-37.46%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

dotmoovs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0006185 (-39.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MOOV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of dotmoovs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

0.00%

-4.50%

+17.88%

MOOV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 696.45K
What is dotmoovs (MOOV)

dotmoovs is Gamifying sports in the ultimate Play2Earn platform powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyze videos of players performing sports challenges. $MOOV is the native currency of Dotmoovs, which is used to pay setup fees and reward players.

dotmoovs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your dotmoovs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MOOV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about dotmoovs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your dotmoovs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

dotmoovs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as dotmoovs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MOOV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our dotmoovs price prediction page.

dotmoovs Price History

Tracing MOOV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MOOV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our dotmoovs price history page.

How to buy dotmoovs (MOOV)

Looking for how to buy dotmoovs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase dotmoovs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MOOV to Local Currencies

1 MOOV to VND
24.4230525
1 MOOV to AUD
A$0.001514475
1 MOOV to GBP
0.0007239
1 MOOV to EUR
0.0008382
1 MOOV to USD
$0.0009525
1 MOOV to MYR
RM0.004200525
1 MOOV to TRY
0.036242625
1 MOOV to JPY
¥0.1370076
1 MOOV to RUB
0.078552675
1 MOOV to INR
0.08197215
1 MOOV to IDR
Rp16.144065375
1 MOOV to KRW
1.360712925
1 MOOV to PHP
0.054359175
1 MOOV to EGP
￡E.0.04859655
1 MOOV to BRL
R$0.005553075
1 MOOV to CAD
C$0.00131445
1 MOOV to BDT
0.115719225
1 MOOV to NGN
1.531343775
1 MOOV to UAH
0.0393192
1 MOOV to VES
Bs0.0676275
1 MOOV to PKR
Rs0.26717625
1 MOOV to KZT
0.49326165
1 MOOV to THB
฿0.032127825
1 MOOV to TWD
NT$0.03095625
1 MOOV to AED
د.إ0.003495675
1 MOOV to CHF
Fr0.00078105
1 MOOV to HKD
HK$0.007381875
1 MOOV to MAD
.د.م0.00882015
1 MOOV to MXN
$0.01918335

dotmoovs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of dotmoovs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official dotmoovs Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About dotmoovs

