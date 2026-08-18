Moo Deng (MOODENG) Technical Analysis Today The Moo Deng Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MOODENG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Moo Deng's analysis below. Sign Up

Moo Deng (MOODENG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03506 -- -5.86% -7.84% -30.65%

Moo Deng Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Moo Deng across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 19 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 5 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03501 0.03501 R2 0.03501 0.035 R1 0.035 0.035 PP 0.035 0.035 S1 0.03499 0.03499 S2 0.03499 0.03499 S3 0.03498 0.03499

Moo Deng Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.91M $14.36 M $15.27 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.14 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.14 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Moo Deng Capital Flow Net Inflow MOODENGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-17 -$0.05 M 0.04 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.14 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Moo Deng (MOODENG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Moo Deng price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MOODENG / USDT $0.03504 $0.03504 $0.03504 -1.73% 1.99M (USDT) Trade