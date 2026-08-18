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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Moo Deng, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Moo Deng, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Moo Deng (MOODENG) Technical Analysis Today

Moo Deng (MOODENG) Technical Analysis Today

The Moo Deng Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MOODENG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Moo Deng's analysis below.

Moo Deng (MOODENG) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03506---5.86%-7.84%-30.65%
Know more about Moo Deng Price

Moo Deng Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Moo Deng across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 5
Buy 19
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 0Buy 13
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 5Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03501
0.03501
R2
0.03501
0.035
R1
0.035
0.035
PP
0.035
0.035
S1
0.03499
0.03499
S2
0.03499
0.03499
S3
0.03498
0.03499

Moo Deng Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.91M
$14.36 M
$15.27 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Moo Deng Capital Flow

Net InflowMOODENGUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.04
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.04
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.04
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.04
2026-08-14-$0.14 M0.04

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Moo Deng

Trade Moo Deng (MOODENG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Moo Deng price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MOODENG/USDT
$0.03504
$0.03504$0.03504
-1.73%
1.99M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MOODENG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MOODENG
MOODENG
USD
USD

1 MOODENG = 0.03506 USD