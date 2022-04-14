MongCoin (MONG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MongCoin (MONG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MongCoin (MONG) Information The MongMob was born out of the incoherent ramblings of a US congressman. Mongs are immortal, surviving both rugs, and bear markets. They value friendship, degenerate meme culture, and good vibes. If you align with these values grab some $MONG and welcome to the mob. Official Website: https://mong.life Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x1ce270557c1f68cfb577b856766310bf8b47fd9c Buy MONG Now!

MongCoin (MONG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MongCoin (MONG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.26M $ 2.26M $ 2.26M Total Supply: $ 690.00T $ 690.00T $ 690.00T Circulating Supply: $ 581.20T $ 581.20T $ 581.20T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.68M $ 2.68M $ 2.68M All-Time High: $ 0.000000379982 $ 0.000000379982 $ 0.000000379982 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000014558853 $ 0.000000000014558853 $ 0.000000000014558853 Current Price: $ 0.00000000388 $ 0.00000000388 $ 0.00000000388 Learn more about MongCoin (MONG) price

MongCoin (MONG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MongCoin (MONG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MONG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MONG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MONG's tokenomics, explore MONG token's live price!

