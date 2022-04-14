Mantle (MNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mantle (MNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mantle (MNT) Information Mantle is a fast-growing, DAO-led web3 ecosystem whose goal is the mass adoption of decentralized and token-governed technologies. Mantle Ecosystem comprises Mantle products such as Mantle Network, Mantle Governance (DAO), and Mantle Treasury. Mantle token ($MNT) is the unified product and governance token of the ecosystem. Official Website: https://group.mantle.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://docs.mantle.xyz/network/for-developers/quick-access Block Explorer: https://mantlescan.xyz/ Buy MNT Now!

Mantle (MNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mantle (MNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.77B $ 2.77B $ 2.77B Total Supply: $ 6.22B $ 6.22B $ 6.22B Circulating Supply: $ 3.37B $ 3.37B $ 3.37B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.11B $ 5.11B $ 5.11B All-Time High: $ 1.55 $ 1.55 $ 1.55 All-Time Low: $ 0.3136311821650813 $ 0.3136311821650813 $ 0.3136311821650813 Current Price: $ 0.8223 $ 0.8223 $ 0.8223 Learn more about Mantle (MNT) price

Mantle (MNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mantle (MNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MNT's tokenomics, explore MNT token's live price!

