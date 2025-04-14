What is Mantle (MNT)

Mantle is a fast-growing, DAO-led web3 ecosystem whose goal is the mass adoption of decentralized and token-governed technologies. Mantle Ecosystem comprises Mantle products such as Mantle Network, Mantle Governance (DAO), and Mantle Treasury. Mantle token ($MNT) is the unified product and governance token of the ecosystem.

Mantle Price Prediction

Mantle Price History

How to buy Mantle (MNT)

MNT to Local Currencies

1 MNT to VND ₫ 17,674.3413 1 MNT to AUD A$ 1.089094 1 MNT to GBP ￡ 0.516975 1 MNT to EUR € 0.599691 1 MNT to USD $ 0.6893 1 MNT to MYR RM 3.039813 1 MNT to TRY ₺ 26.220972 1 MNT to JPY ¥ 98.597472 1 MNT to RUB ₽ 56.688032 1 MNT to INR ₹ 59.300479 1 MNT to IDR Rp 11,488.328738 1 MNT to KRW ₩ 980.508571 1 MNT to PHP ₱ 39.310779 1 MNT to EGP ￡E. 35.133621 1 MNT to BRL R$ 4.025512 1 MNT to CAD C$ 0.951234 1 MNT to BDT ৳ 83.743057 1 MNT to NGN ₦ 1,106.416109 1 MNT to UAH ₴ 28.454304 1 MNT to VES Bs 48.9403 1 MNT to PKR Rs 193.34865 1 MNT to KZT ₸ 356.960898 1 MNT to THB ฿ 23.132908 1 MNT to TWD NT$ 22.319534 1 MNT to AED د.إ 2.529731 1 MNT to CHF Fr 0.558333 1 MNT to HKD HK$ 5.342075 1 MNT to MAD .د.م 6.382918 1 MNT to MXN $ 13.841144

Mantle Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mantle What is the price of Mantle (MNT) today? The live price of Mantle (MNT) is 0.6893 USD . What is the market cap of Mantle (MNT)? The current market cap of Mantle is $ 2.32B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MNT by its real-time market price of 0.6893 USD . What is the circulating supply of Mantle (MNT)? The current circulating supply of Mantle (MNT) is 3.36B USD . What was the highest price of Mantle (MNT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Mantle (MNT) is 1.55 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Mantle (MNT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Mantle (MNT) is $ 123.71M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

