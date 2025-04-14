What is Moonray (MNRY)

Moonray is a decentralized gaming and entertainment network, powered by $MNRY and supporting a wide range of projects in gaming, comics and animation. The Moonray Game, the first game developed by Moonray Studio is a AAA, melee-style, arena combat PVP. Moonray catapults you into an otherworldly multiplayer combat arena, where intense, fast-paced battles demand mastery of both offense and defense. The game is live on the Epic Game Store and coming soon to PlayStation.

MNRY to Local Currencies

What is the price of Moonray (MNRY) today? The live price of Moonray (MNRY) is 0.006182 USD . What is the market cap of Moonray (MNRY)? The current market cap of Moonray is $ 454.73K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MNRY by its real-time market price of 0.006182 USD . What is the circulating supply of Moonray (MNRY)? The current circulating supply of Moonray (MNRY) is 73.56M USD . What was the highest price of Moonray (MNRY)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Moonray (MNRY) is 0.4 USD .

