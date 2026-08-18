Momentum (MMT) Technical Analysis Today The Momentum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MMT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Momentum's analysis below. Sign Up

Momentum (MMT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1662 -- -28.49% -6.63% +30.86%

Momentum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Momentum across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 15 Neutral 8 Buy 3 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 9 Neutral 4 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1659 0.1658 R2 0.1658 0.1658 R1 0.1658 0.1658 PP 0.1657 0.1657 S1 0.1657 0.1657 S2 0.1656 0.1657 S3 0.1656 0.1656

Momentum Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.55M $4.47 M $5.02 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.33 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.30 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $1.95 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.95 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Momentum Capital Flow Net Inflow MMTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.16 M 0.17 2026-08-17 -$0.28 M 0.17 2026-08-16 -$0.10 M 0.18 2026-08-15 -$0.11 M 0.18 2026-08-14 $0.06 M 0.18 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Momentum (MMT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Momentum price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MMT / USDT $0.1662 $0.1662 $0.1662 -4.09% 405.15K (USDT) Trade MMT / USDC $0.1659 $0.1659 $0.1659 -4.27% 332.10K (USDT) Trade