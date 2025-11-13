What is MM

Market Cap: $ 13.99M
Total Supply: $ 30.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 7.80B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 53.82M
All-Time High: $ 0.006053
Current Price: $ 0.001794

MOMOFUN (MM) Information MOMO.FUN is the first AI-powered Meme+DeFi platform, offering asset issuance, incubation, and trading tools. MOMO.FUN is the first AI-powered Meme+DeFi platform, offering asset issuance, incubation, and trading tools. Official Website: https://momo.fun/en-US/meme/pumping/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZQNGciD8X1TUwfDMycOcMX1sDsGbfW75/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xa5346F91A767b89a0363A4309C8E6c5ADc0C4A59

MOMOFUN (MM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MOMOFUN (MM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MM's tokenomics, explore MM token's live price!

