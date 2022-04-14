MILC Platform (MLT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MILC Platform (MLT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MILC Platform (MLT) Information The MILC platform is the first live Media Metaverse, created by German 'Welt der Wunder TV." It aims to become one of the leading business and entertainment Metaverses as a melting pot, directly connecting the professional media industry with its fans. Official Website: https://www.milc.global/ Whitepaper: https://welt-der-wunder.s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/ico/pdfs/Whitepaper%20Version%202.2%20-%20Final.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9506d37f70eB4C3d79C398d326C871aBBf10521d Buy MLT Now!

MILC Platform (MLT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MILC Platform (MLT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.27M $ 1.27M $ 1.27M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 124.42M $ 124.42M $ 124.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 All-Time Low: $ 0.005568243264070605 $ 0.005568243264070605 $ 0.005568243264070605 Current Price: $ 0.01018 $ 0.01018 $ 0.01018 Learn more about MILC Platform (MLT) price

MILC Platform (MLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MILC Platform (MLT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MLT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MLT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MLT's tokenomics, explore MLT token's live price!

How to Buy MLT Interested in adding MILC Platform (MLT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MLT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy MLT on MEXC now!

MILC Platform (MLT) Price History Analysing the price history of MLT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MLT Price History now!

MLT Price Prediction Want to know where MLT might be heading? Our MLT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MLT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!