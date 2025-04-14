What is MILC Platform (MLT)

The MILC platform is the first live Media Metaverse, created by German 'Welt der Wunder TV." It aims to become one of the leading business and entertainment Metaverses as a melting pot, directly connecting the professional media industry with its fans.

MILC Platform Price Prediction

MILC Platform Price History

How to buy MILC Platform (MLT)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MILC Platform What is the price of MILC Platform (MLT) today? The live price of MILC Platform (MLT) is 0.00633 USD . What is the market cap of MILC Platform (MLT)? The current market cap of MILC Platform is $ 787.60K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MLT by its real-time market price of 0.00633 USD . What is the circulating supply of MILC Platform (MLT)? The current circulating supply of MILC Platform (MLT) is 124.42M USD . What was the highest price of MILC Platform (MLT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of MILC Platform (MLT) is 0.45 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MILC Platform (MLT)? The 24-hour trading volume of MILC Platform (MLT) is $ 522.89 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

