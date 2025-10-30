The live MiL.k price today is 0.09661 USD. Track real-time MLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MLK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live MiL.k price today is 0.09661 USD. Track real-time MLK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MLK price trend easily at MEXC now.

MiL.k Logo

MiL.k Price(MLK)

1 MLK to USD Live Price:

-3.19%1D
USD
MiL.k (MLK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:41:44 (UTC+8)

MiL.k (MLK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

-2.48%

-3.19%

-3.88%

-3.88%

MiL.k (MLK) real-time price is $ 0.09661. Over the past 24 hours, MLK traded between a low of $ 0.096 and a high of $ 0.10664, showing active market volatility. MLK's all-time high price is $ 4.33902357, while its all-time low price is $ 0.10089465963392259.

In terms of short-term performance, MLK has changed by -2.48% over the past hour, -3.19% over 24 hours, and -3.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MiL.k (MLK) Market Information

No.492

51.31%

ARB

The current Market Cap of MiL.k is $ 48.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.50K. The circulating supply of MLK is 506.14M, with a total supply of 986245419. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 95.28M.

MiL.k (MLK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of MiL.k for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0031851-3.19%
30 Days$ -0.02859-22.84%
60 Days$ -0.04469-31.63%
90 Days$ +0.04661+93.22%
MiL.k Price Change Today

Today, MLK recorded a change of $ -0.0031851 (-3.19%), reflecting its latest market activity.

MiL.k 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02859 (-22.84%), showing the token's short-term performance.

MiL.k 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MLK saw a change of $ -0.04469 (-31.63%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

MiL.k 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.04661 (+93.22%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of MiL.k (MLK)?

Check out the MiL.k Price History page now.

What is MiL.k (MLK)

MiL.k is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MiL.k investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MLK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MiL.k on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MiL.k buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

MiL.k Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MiL.k (MLK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MiL.k (MLK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MiL.k.

Check the MiL.k price prediction now!

MiL.k (MLK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MiL.k (MLK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MLK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy MiL.k (MLK)

Looking for how to buy MiL.k? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MiL.k on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MLK to Local Currencies

1 MiL.k(MLK) to VND
2,542.29215
1 MiL.k(MLK) to AUD
A$0.1468472
1 MiL.k(MLK) to GBP
0.0734236
1 MiL.k(MLK) to EUR
0.0830846
1 MiL.k(MLK) to USD
$0.09661
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MYR
RM0.405762
1 MiL.k(MLK) to TRY
4.0556878
1 MiL.k(MLK) to JPY
¥14.87794
1 MiL.k(MLK) to ARS
ARS$138.4092826
1 MiL.k(MLK) to RUB
7.7423254
1 MiL.k(MLK) to INR
8.5683409
1 MiL.k(MLK) to IDR
Rp1,610.1660226
1 MiL.k(MLK) to PHP
5.6990239
1 MiL.k(MLK) to EGP
￡E.4.5590259
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BRL
R$0.5197618
1 MiL.k(MLK) to CAD
C$0.135254
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BDT
11.8115386
1 MiL.k(MLK) to NGN
139.8110937
1 MiL.k(MLK) to COP
$374.4564956
1 MiL.k(MLK) to ZAR
R.1.6732852
1 MiL.k(MLK) to UAH
4.0566539
1 MiL.k(MLK) to TZS
T.Sh.237.9552605
1 MiL.k(MLK) to VES
Bs21.15759
1 MiL.k(MLK) to CLP
$91.00662
1 MiL.k(MLK) to PKR
Rs27.3444944
1 MiL.k(MLK) to KZT
51.251605
1 MiL.k(MLK) to THB
฿3.1359606
1 MiL.k(MLK) to TWD
NT$2.9688253
1 MiL.k(MLK) to AED
د.إ0.3545587
1 MiL.k(MLK) to CHF
Fr0.077288
1 MiL.k(MLK) to HKD
HK$0.7496936
1 MiL.k(MLK) to AMD
֏36.9861724
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MAD
.د.م0.8946086
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MXN
$1.7921155
1 MiL.k(MLK) to SAR
ريال0.3622875
1 MiL.k(MLK) to ETB
Br14.8557197
1 MiL.k(MLK) to KES
KSh12.4849103
1 MiL.k(MLK) to JOD
د.أ0.06849649
1 MiL.k(MLK) to PLN
0.3535926
1 MiL.k(MLK) to RON
лв0.4241179
1 MiL.k(MLK) to SEK
kr0.9129645
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BGN
лв0.1623048
1 MiL.k(MLK) to HUF
Ft32.4628922
1 MiL.k(MLK) to CZK
2.0346066
1 MiL.k(MLK) to KWD
د.ك0.02956266
1 MiL.k(MLK) to ILS
0.3139825
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BOB
Bs0.6675751
1 MiL.k(MLK) to AZN
0.164237
1 MiL.k(MLK) to TJS
SM0.888812
1 MiL.k(MLK) to GEL
0.2627792
1 MiL.k(MLK) to AOA
Kz88.5517599
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BHD
.د.ب0.03632536
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BMD
$0.09661
1 MiL.k(MLK) to DKK
kr0.6231345
1 MiL.k(MLK) to HNL
L2.540843
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MUR
4.4025177
1 MiL.k(MLK) to NAD
$1.671353
1 MiL.k(MLK) to NOK
kr0.9738288
1 MiL.k(MLK) to NZD
$0.1681014
1 MiL.k(MLK) to PAB
B/.0.09661
1 MiL.k(MLK) to PGK
K0.4067281
1 MiL.k(MLK) to QAR
ر.ق0.3516604
1 MiL.k(MLK) to RSD
дин.9.7875591
1 MiL.k(MLK) to UZS
soʻm1,163.9756359
1 MiL.k(MLK) to ALL
L8.0794943
1 MiL.k(MLK) to ANG
ƒ0.1729319
1 MiL.k(MLK) to AWG
ƒ0.1729319
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BBD
$0.19322
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BAM
KM0.1623048
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BIF
Fr284.90289
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BND
$0.1246269
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BSD
$0.09661
1 MiL.k(MLK) to JMD
$15.4469729
1 MiL.k(MLK) to KHR
387.9915566
1 MiL.k(MLK) to KMF
Fr40.86603
1 MiL.k(MLK) to LAK
2,100.2173493
1 MiL.k(MLK) to LKR
රු29.4090501
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MDL
L1.6307768
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MGA
Ar433.228223
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MOP
P0.77288
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MVR
1.478133
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MWK
MK167.7255871
1 MiL.k(MLK) to MZN
MT6.1743451
1 MiL.k(MLK) to NPR
रु13.7050946
1 MiL.k(MLK) to PYG
685.15812
1 MiL.k(MLK) to RWF
Fr140.37433
1 MiL.k(MLK) to SBD
$0.7951003
1 MiL.k(MLK) to SCR
1.3370824
1 MiL.k(MLK) to SRD
$3.7330104
1 MiL.k(MLK) to SVC
$0.8453375
1 MiL.k(MLK) to SZL
L1.671353
1 MiL.k(MLK) to TMT
m0.3391011
1 MiL.k(MLK) to TND
د.ت0.28422662
1 MiL.k(MLK) to TTD
$0.6540497
1 MiL.k(MLK) to UGX
Sh336.58924
1 MiL.k(MLK) to XAF
Fr54.68126
1 MiL.k(MLK) to XCD
$0.260847
1 MiL.k(MLK) to XOF
Fr54.68126
1 MiL.k(MLK) to XPF
Fr9.95083
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BWP
P1.294574
1 MiL.k(MLK) to BZD
$0.1941861
1 MiL.k(MLK) to CVE
$9.158628
1 MiL.k(MLK) to DJF
Fr17.19658
1 MiL.k(MLK) to DOP
$6.2033281
1 MiL.k(MLK) to DZD
د.ج12.549639
1 MiL.k(MLK) to FJD
$0.2193047
1 MiL.k(MLK) to GNF
Fr840.02395
1 MiL.k(MLK) to GTQ
Q0.7400326
1 MiL.k(MLK) to GYD
$20.2233713
1 MiL.k(MLK) to ISK
kr11.97964

MiL.k Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of MiL.k, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official MiL.k Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MiL.k

How much is MiL.k (MLK) worth today?
The live MLK price in USD is 0.09661 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MLK to USD price?
The current price of MLK to USD is $ 0.09661. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of MiL.k?
The market cap for MLK is $ 48.90M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MLK?
The circulating supply of MLK is 506.14M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MLK?
MLK achieved an ATH price of 4.33902357 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MLK?
MLK saw an ATL price of 0.10089465963392259 USD.
What is the trading volume of MLK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MLK is $ 54.50K USD.
Will MLK go higher this year?
MLK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MLK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
MiL.k (MLK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

