Maker (MKR) Information DAI is issued by the full mortgage of the assets on the chain, and it is 1:1 anchored with the US dollar. MKR is the governance and equity token of the system. MakerDAO has more than 500 active partners around the world, including international payments, remittance systems, supply chain finance companies, e-sports and gaming platforms, etc. Official Website: https://makerdao.com/ Whitepaper: https://makerdao.com/en/whitepaper/#overview-of-the-dai-stablecoin-system Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/Maker Buy MKR Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.97B
All-Time High: $ 6,332.9
All-Time Low: $ 21.059799194335938
Current Price: $ 1,970.1

Maker (MKR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Maker (MKR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MKR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MKR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MKR's tokenomics, explore MKR token's live price!

