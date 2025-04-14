What is Maker (MKR)

DAI is issued by the full mortgage of the assets on the chain, and it is 1:1 anchored with the US dollar. MKR is the governance and equity token of the system. MakerDAO has more than 500 active partners around the world, including international payments, remittance systems, supply chain finance companies, e-sports and gaming platforms, etc.

Maker Price Prediction

Maker Price History

How to buy Maker (MKR)

MKR to Local Currencies

1 MKR to VND ₫ 36,458,937.9 1 MKR to AUD A$ 2,260.821 1 MKR to GBP ￡ 1,080.644 1 MKR to EUR € 1,251.272 1 MKR to USD $ 1,421.9 1 MKR to MYR RM 6,270.579 1 MKR to TRY ₺ 54,103.295 1 MKR to JPY ¥ 204,526.096 1 MKR to RUB ₽ 117,264.093 1 MKR to INR ₹ 122,368.714 1 MKR to IDR Rp 24,099,996.385 1 MKR to KRW ₩ 2,031,283.683 1 MKR to PHP ₱ 81,147.833 1 MKR to EGP ￡E. 72,545.338 1 MKR to BRL R$ 8,289.677 1 MKR to CAD C$ 1,962.222 1 MKR to BDT ৳ 172,746.631 1 MKR to NGN ₦ 2,286,002.849 1 MKR to UAH ₴ 58,696.032 1 MKR to VES Bs 100,954.9 1 MKR to PKR Rs 398,842.95 1 MKR to KZT ₸ 736,345.134 1 MKR to THB ฿ 47,960.687 1 MKR to TWD NT$ 46,211.75 1 MKR to AED د.إ 5,218.373 1 MKR to CHF Fr 1,165.958 1 MKR to HKD HK$ 11,019.725 1 MKR to MAD .د.م 13,166.794 1 MKR to MXN $ 28,637.066

Maker Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Maker, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maker What is the price of Maker (MKR) today? The live price of Maker (MKR) is 1,421.9 USD . What is the market cap of Maker (MKR)? The current market cap of Maker is $ 1.21B USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MKR by its real-time market price of 1,421.9 USD . What is the circulating supply of Maker (MKR)? The current circulating supply of Maker (MKR) is 848.07K USD . What was the highest price of Maker (MKR)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Maker (MKR) is 6,332.9 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Maker (MKR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Maker (MKR) is $ 8.09M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

