Mitosis (MITO) Technical Analysis Today The Mitosis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MITO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Mitosis's analysis below. Sign Up

Mitosis (MITO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02538 -- +0.27% +17.99% -31.58%

Mitosis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Mitosis across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 17 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02537 0.02537 R2 0.02537 0.02536 R1 0.02536 0.02536 PP 0.02536 0.02536 S1 0.02535 0.02535 S2 0.02535 0.02535 S3 0.02534 0.02535

Mitosis Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.16M $3.24 M $3.40 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.33 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.34 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Mitosis Capital Flow Net Inflow MITOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.03 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-16 -$0.08 M 0.03 2026-08-15 -$0.13 M 0.03 2026-08-14 -$0.17 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Mitosis (MITO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Mitosis price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MITO / USDT $0.02539 $0.02539 $0.02539 +1.35% 2.08M (USDT) Trade