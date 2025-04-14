What is MINIMA (MINIMA)

The embedded blockchain. The only Layer 1 Protocol that allows any device to run a full constructing and validaing node. Utilizing Minima, any edge device can become it’s own economic agent to securely communicate, and seamlessly create, manage and send tokens. Minima has a growing ecosystem of partners within Web3 and Web2 to deliver use case for #DePIN #RWA #AI and #Enterprise.

