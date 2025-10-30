The live Mindfak price today is 0.000879 USD. Track real-time MINDFAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MINDFAK price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Mindfak price today is 0.000879 USD. Track real-time MINDFAK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MINDFAK price trend easily at MEXC now.

Mindfak Logo

Mindfak Price(MINDFAK)

1 MINDFAK to USD Live Price:

$0.000879
$0.000879$0.000879
+2.56%1D
USD
Mindfak (MINDFAK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:01:30 (UTC+8)

Mindfak (MINDFAK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.000821
$ 0.000821$ 0.000821
24H Low
$ 0.001171
$ 0.001171$ 0.001171
24H High

$ 0.000821
$ 0.000821$ 0.000821

$ 0.001171
$ 0.001171$ 0.001171

$ 0.017928448987980853
$ 0.017928448987980853$ 0.017928448987980853

$ 0.000043784948955273
$ 0.000043784948955273$ 0.000043784948955273

-3.41%

+2.56%

-77.54%

-77.54%

Mindfak (MINDFAK) real-time price is $ 0.000879. Over the past 24 hours, MINDFAK traded between a low of $ 0.000821 and a high of $ 0.001171, showing active market volatility. MINDFAK's all-time high price is $ 0.017928448987980853, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000043784948955273.

In terms of short-term performance, MINDFAK has changed by -3.41% over the past hour, +2.56% over 24 hours, and -77.54% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mindfak (MINDFAK) Market Information

No.2385

$ 606.51K
$ 606.51K$ 606.51K

$ 77.76K
$ 77.76K$ 77.76K

$ 606.51K
$ 606.51K$ 606.51K

690.00M
690.00M 690.00M

690,000,000
690,000,000 690,000,000

690,000,000
690,000,000 690,000,000

100.00%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Mindfak is $ 606.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.76K. The circulating supply of MINDFAK is 690.00M, with a total supply of 690000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 606.51K.

Mindfak (MINDFAK) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Mindfak for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00002194+2.56%
30 Days$ -0.004305-83.05%
60 Days$ -0.007306-89.27%
90 Days$ -0.003121-78.03%
Mindfak Price Change Today

Today, MINDFAK recorded a change of $ +0.00002194 (+2.56%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Mindfak 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.004305 (-83.05%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Mindfak 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MINDFAK saw a change of $ -0.007306 (-89.27%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Mindfak 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.003121 (-78.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Mindfak (MINDFAK)?

Check out the Mindfak Price History page now.

What is Mindfak (MINDFAK)

Mindfak will fak your favourite memecoins and rebuild the trust in Crypto. He doesn't just talk, he walks the walk.

Mindfak is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Mindfak investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MINDFAK staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Mindfak on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Mindfak buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Mindfak Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mindfak (MINDFAK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mindfak (MINDFAK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mindfak.

Check the Mindfak price prediction now!

Mindfak (MINDFAK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mindfak (MINDFAK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MINDFAK token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Mindfak (MINDFAK)

Looking for how to buy Mindfak? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Mindfak on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MINDFAK to Local Currencies

1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to VND
23.130885
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to AUD
A$0.00133608
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to GBP
0.00066804
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to EUR
0.00075594
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to USD
$0.000879
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MYR
RM0.0036918
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to TRY
0.03690042
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to JPY
¥0.135366
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to ARS
ARS$1.26292962
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to RUB
0.07050459
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to INR
0.0779673
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to IDR
Rp14.64999414
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to PHP
0.05185221
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to EGP
￡E.0.04150638
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BRL
R$0.00472902
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to CAD
C$0.00122181
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BDT
0.10746654
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to NGN
1.27206243
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to COP
$3.42023295
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to ZAR
R.0.01524186
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to UAH
0.03690921
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to TZS
T.Sh.2.16502095
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to VES
Bs0.192501
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to CLP
$0.828018
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to PKR
Rs0.24879216
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to KZT
0.4663095
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to THB
฿0.02854992
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to TWD
NT$0.02702046
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to AED
د.إ0.00322593
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to CHF
Fr0.0007032
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to HKD
HK$0.00682104
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to AMD
֏0.33651636
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MAD
.د.م0.00813954
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MXN
$0.01631424
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to SAR
ريال0.00329625
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to ETB
Br0.13516383
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to KES
KSh0.11361954
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to JOD
د.أ0.000623211
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to PLN
0.00322593
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to RON
лв0.00385881
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to SEK
kr0.00830655
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BGN
лв0.00147672
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to HUF
Ft0.29555496
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to CZK
0.01851174
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to KWD
د.ك0.000268974
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to ILS
0.00285675
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BOB
Bs0.00607389
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to AZN
0.0014943
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to TJS
SM0.0080868
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to GEL
0.00239088
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to AOA
Kz0.80568261
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BHD
.د.ب0.000330504
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BMD
$0.000879
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to DKK
kr0.00566955
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to HNL
L0.0231177
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MUR
0.04005603
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to NAD
$0.0152067
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to NOK
kr0.00886032
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to NZD
$0.00152946
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to PAB
B/.0.000879
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to PGK
K0.00370059
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to QAR
ر.ق0.00319956
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to RSD
дин.0.08893722
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to UZS
soʻm10.59035901
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to ALL
L0.07351077
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to ANG
ƒ0.00157341
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to AWG
ƒ0.00157341
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BBD
$0.001758
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BAM
KM0.00147672
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BIF
Fr2.592171
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BND
$0.00113391
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BSD
$0.000879
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to JMD
$0.14054331
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to KHR
3.53011674
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to KMF
Fr0.371817
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to LAK
19.10869527
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to LKR
රු0.26757639
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MDL
L0.01483752
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MGA
Ar3.9416997
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MOP
P0.007032
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MVR
0.0134487
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MWK
MK1.52604069
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to MZN
MT0.05617689
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to NPR
रु0.12469494
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to PYG
6.233868
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to RWF
Fr1.277187
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to SBD
$0.00723417
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to SCR
0.01216536
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to SRD
$0.03396456
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to SVC
$0.00769125
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to SZL
L0.0152067
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to TMT
m0.00308529
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to TND
د.ت0.002586018
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to TTD
$0.00595083
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to UGX
Sh3.062436
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to XAF
Fr0.498393
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to XCD
$0.0023733
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to XOF
Fr0.498393
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to XPF
Fr0.090537
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BWP
P0.0117786
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to BZD
$0.00176679
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to CVE
$0.0833292
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to DJF
Fr0.156462
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to DOP
$0.05644059
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to DZD
د.ج0.11424363
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to FJD
$0.00199533
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to GNF
Fr7.642905
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to GTQ
Q0.00673314
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to GYD
$0.18400107
1 Mindfak(MINDFAK) to ISK
kr0.108996

For a more in-depth understanding of Mindfak, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Mindfak Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mindfak

How much is Mindfak (MINDFAK) worth today?
The live MINDFAK price in USD is 0.000879 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MINDFAK to USD price?
The current price of MINDFAK to USD is $ 0.000879. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mindfak?
The market cap for MINDFAK is $ 606.51K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MINDFAK?
The circulating supply of MINDFAK is 690.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MINDFAK?
MINDFAK achieved an ATH price of 0.017928448987980853 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MINDFAK?
MINDFAK saw an ATL price of 0.000043784948955273 USD.
What is the trading volume of MINDFAK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MINDFAK is $ 77.76K USD.
Will MINDFAK go higher this year?
MINDFAK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MINDFAK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:01:30 (UTC+8)

Mindfak (MINDFAK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

