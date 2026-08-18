Mina Protocol (MINA) Technical Analysis Today The Mina Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MINA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Mina Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Mina Protocol (MINA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03899 -- -1.69% -12.56% -31.08%

Mina Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Mina Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 5 Neutral 11 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 0 Neutral 6 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03889 0.03888 R2 0.03888 0.03887 R1 0.03887 0.03887 PP 0.03886 0.03886 S1 0.03885 0.03885 S2 0.03884 0.03885 S3 0.03883 0.03884

Mina Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.12M $4.62 M $4.74 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.20 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.21 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Mina Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow MINAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.04 2026-08-15 -$0.05 M 0.04 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Mina Protocol (MINA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Mina Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MINA / USDT $0.03899 $0.03899 $0.03899 -2.18% 1.56M (USDT) Trade