Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mia Ko (MIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mia Ko (MIA) Information
Mia is an emotion-driven AI VTuber built on the xAI API, centered around a personified character with memory and voice interaction, and positioned as a meme token that rides the trend of human-like AI narratives.
Mia Ko (MIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mia Ko (MIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Mia Ko (MIA) Price History
Analysing the price history of MIA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
MIA Price Prediction
Want to know where MIA might be heading? Our MIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
