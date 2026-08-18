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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MEZO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MEZO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About MEZO

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MEZO (MEZO) Technical Analysis Today

MEZO (MEZO) Technical Analysis Today

The MEZO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MEZO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MEZO's analysis below.

MEZO (MEZO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.007079---8.47%-35.71%-78.42%
Know more about MEZO Price

MEZO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MEZO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 16
Buy 0
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 3Neutral 11Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 5Buy 0
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00717
0.00715
R2
0.00715
0.00713
R1
0.00712
0.00712
PP
0.0071
0.0071
S1
0.00707
0.00708
S2
0.00705
0.00707
S3
0.00702
0.00705

MEZO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.00M
$0.01 M
$0.02 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

MEZO Capital Flow

Net InflowMEZOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about MEZO

Trade MEZO (MEZO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MEZO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MEZO/USDC
$0.007103
$0.007103$0.007103
+2.91%
7.82M (USDT)
MEZO/USDT
$0.007079
$0.007079$0.007079
-1.25%
7.54M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MEZO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MEZO
MEZO
USD
USD

1 MEZO = 0.007079 USD