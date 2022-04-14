Metis (METIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Metis (METIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Metis (METIS) Information Metis: A Multi-Network Ecosystem Redefining Decentralized Infrastructure. Metis is more than a Layer 2 - it is a multi-network ecosystem powered by the groundbreaking MetisSDK. Metis is building the future of decentralized infrastructure with a dual-network architecture: Andromeda for secure, general-purpose dApps and Hyperion for high-performance, AI-optimized execution. Both chains interoperate seamlessly, enabling builders to deploy scalable, efficient, and intelligent Web3 applications across sectors such as DeFi, gaming, DEPIN and AI. Official Website: https://www.metis.io Whitepaper: https://docs.metis.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9E32b13ce7f2E80A01932B42553652E053D6ed8e Buy METIS Now!

Metis (METIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metis (METIS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 101.38M $ 101.38M $ 101.38M Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 6.50M $ 6.50M $ 6.50M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 156.00M $ 156.00M $ 156.00M All-Time High: $ 323.04 $ 323.04 $ 323.04 All-Time Low: $ 3.29299133 $ 3.29299133 $ 3.29299133 Current Price: $ 15.6 $ 15.6 $ 15.6 Learn more about Metis (METIS) price

Metis (METIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metis (METIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand METIS's tokenomics, explore METIS token's live price!

