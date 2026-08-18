Metis (METIS) Technical Analysis Today The Metis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into METIS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Metis's analysis below. Sign Up

Metis (METIS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $2.306 -- -7.21% -14.34% -31.98%

Metis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Metis across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 2 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 2.3023 2.3016 R2 2.3016 2.3012 R1 2.3013 2.301 PP 2.3006 2.3006 S1 2.3003 2.3002 S2 2.2996 2.3 S3 2.2993 2.2996

Metis Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.38M $6.70 M $7.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Metis Capital Flow Net Inflow METISUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 2.30 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 2.35 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 2.39 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 2.41 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 2.37 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Metis (METIS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Metis price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume METIS / USDT $2.305 $2.305 $2.305 -2.19% 29.21K (USDT) Trade