The live Meta xStock price today is 683.47 USD. Track real-time METAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

Meta xStock Logo

Meta xStock Price(METAX)

1 METAX to USD Live Price:

$683.54
$683.54$683.54
-8.89%1D
USD
Meta xStock (METAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:37:22 (UTC+8)

Meta xStock (METAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 682.1
$ 682.1$ 682.1
24H Low
$ 755.51
$ 755.51$ 755.51
24H High

$ 682.1
$ 682.1$ 682.1

$ 755.51
$ 755.51$ 755.51

$ 1,543.8216023323089
$ 1,543.8216023323089$ 1,543.8216023323089

$ 686.0137048765114
$ 686.0137048765114$ 686.0137048765114

-0.81%

-8.89%

-6.37%

-6.37%

Meta xStock (METAX) real-time price is $ 683.47. Over the past 24 hours, METAX traded between a low of $ 682.1 and a high of $ 755.51, showing active market volatility. METAX's all-time high price is $ 1,543.8216023323089, while its all-time low price is $ 686.0137048765114.

In terms of short-term performance, METAX has changed by -0.81% over the past hour, -8.89% over 24 hours, and -6.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Meta xStock (METAX) Market Information

No.1525

$ 4.10M
$ 4.10M$ 4.10M

$ 78.02K
$ 78.02K$ 78.02K

$ 4.10M
$ 4.10M$ 4.10M

6.00K
6.00K 6.00K

--
----

5,999.92961087
5,999.92961087 5,999.92961087

SOL

The current Market Cap of Meta xStock is $ 4.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 78.02K. The circulating supply of METAX is 6.00K, with a total supply of 5999.92961087. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.10M.

Meta xStock (METAX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Meta xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -66.696-8.89%
30 Days$ -61.6-8.27%
60 Days$ -52.92-7.19%
90 Days$ -70.04-9.30%
Meta xStock Price Change Today

Today, METAX recorded a change of $ -66.696 (-8.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Meta xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -61.6 (-8.27%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Meta xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, METAX saw a change of $ -52.92 (-7.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Meta xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -70.04 (-9.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Meta xStock (METAX)?

Check out the Meta xStock Price History page now.

What is Meta xStock (METAX)

Meta xStock (METAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. METAx tracks the price of Meta Platforms, Inc (the underlying). METAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Meta Platforms, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Meta xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check METAX staking availability to see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Meta xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Meta xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Meta xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Meta xStock (METAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Meta xStock (METAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now?

Check the Meta xStock price prediction now!

Meta xStock (METAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Meta xStock (METAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about METAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Meta xStock (METAX)

Looking for how to buy Meta xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free!

Meta xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Meta xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Meta xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta xStock

How much is Meta xStock (METAX) worth today?
The live METAX price in USD is 683.47 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current METAX to USD price?
The current price of METAX to USD is $ 683.47. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Meta xStock?
The market cap for METAX is $ 4.10M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of METAX?
The circulating supply of METAX is 6.00K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of METAX?
METAX achieved an ATH price of 1,543.8216023323089 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of METAX?
METAX saw an ATL price of 686.0137048765114 USD.
What is the trading volume of METAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for METAX is $ 78.02K USD.
Will METAX go higher this year?
METAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out METAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:37:22 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

