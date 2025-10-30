The live Meta Platforms price today is 663.22 USD. Track real-time METAON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore METAON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Meta Platforms price today is 663.22 USD. Track real-time METAON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore METAON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Meta Platforms Logo

Meta Platforms Price(METAON)

1 METAON to USD Live Price:

$659.61
$659.61$659.61
-12.10%1D
USD
Meta Platforms (METAON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:40:23 (UTC+8)

Meta Platforms (METAON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 654.37
$ 654.37$ 654.37
24H Low
$ 755.08
$ 755.08$ 755.08
24H High

$ 654.37
$ 654.37$ 654.37

$ 755.08
$ 755.08$ 755.08

$ 783.5142352704004
$ 783.5142352704004$ 783.5142352704004

$ 683.7137535181947
$ 683.7137535181947$ 683.7137535181947

-2.35%

-12.10%

-10.12%

-10.12%

Meta Platforms (METAON) real-time price is $ 663.22. Over the past 24 hours, METAON traded between a low of $ 654.37 and a high of $ 755.08, showing active market volatility. METAON's all-time high price is $ 783.5142352704004, while its all-time low price is $ 683.7137535181947.

In terms of short-term performance, METAON has changed by -2.35% over the past hour, -12.10% over 24 hours, and -10.12% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Meta Platforms (METAON) Market Information

No.1902

$ 1.68M
$ 1.68M$ 1.68M

$ 58.27K
$ 58.27K$ 58.27K

$ 1.68M
$ 1.68M$ 1.68M

2.53K
2.53K 2.53K

2,529.83879991
2,529.83879991 2,529.83879991

ETH

The current Market Cap of Meta Platforms is $ 1.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.27K. The circulating supply of METAON is 2.53K, with a total supply of 2529.83879991. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.68M.

Meta Platforms (METAON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Meta Platforms for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -90.7996-12.10%
30 Days$ -67.42-9.23%
60 Days$ -16.78-2.47%
90 Days$ -16.78-2.47%
Meta Platforms Price Change Today

Today, METAON recorded a change of $ -90.7996 (-12.10%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -67.42 (-9.23%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Meta Platforms 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, METAON saw a change of $ -16.78 (-2.47%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Meta Platforms 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -16.78 (-2.47%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Meta Platforms (METAON)?

Check out the Meta Platforms Price History page now.

What is Meta Platforms (METAON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Meta Platforms is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Meta Platforms investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check METAON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Meta Platforms on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Meta Platforms buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Meta Platforms Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Meta Platforms (METAON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Meta Platforms (METAON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Meta Platforms.

Check the Meta Platforms price prediction now!

Meta Platforms (METAON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Meta Platforms (METAON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about METAON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Meta Platforms (METAON)

Looking for how to buy Meta Platforms? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Meta Platforms on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

METAON to Local Currencies

1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to VND
17,452,634.3
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to AUD
A$1,008.0944
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to GBP
504.0472
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to EUR
570.3692
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to USD
$663.22
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MYR
RM2,785.524
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to TRY
27,841.9756
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to JPY
¥102,135.88
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to ARS
ARS$950,168.7652
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to RUB
53,150.4508
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to INR
58,820.9818
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to IDR
Rp11,053,662.2452
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to PHP
39,123.3478
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to EGP
￡E.31,297.3518
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BRL
R$3,568.1236
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to CAD
C$928.508
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BDT
81,085.2772
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to NGN
959,792.0874
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to COP
$2,570,614.1912
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to ZAR
R.11,486.9704
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to UAH
27,848.6078
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to TZS
T.Sh.1,633,544.021
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to VES
Bs145,245.18
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to CLP
$624,753.24
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to PKR
Rs187,717.7888
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to KZT
351,838.21
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to THB
฿21,528.1212
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to TWD
NT$20,380.7506
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to AED
د.إ2,434.0174
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to CHF
Fr530.576
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to HKD
HK$5,146.5872
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to AMD
֏253,907.1448
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MAD
.د.م6,141.4172
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MXN
$12,302.731
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to SAR
ريال2,487.075
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to ETB
Br101,983.3394
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to KES
KSh85,707.9206
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to JOD
د.أ470.22298
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to PLN
2,427.3852
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to RON
лв2,911.5358
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to SEK
kr6,267.429
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BGN
лв1,114.2096
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to HUF
Ft222,855.1844
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to CZK
13,967.4132
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to KWD
د.ك202.94532
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to ILS
2,155.465
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BOB
Bs4,582.8502
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to AZN
1,127.474
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to TJS
SM6,101.624
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to GEL
1,803.9584
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to AOA
Kz607,900.8198
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BHD
.د.ب249.37072
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BMD
$663.22
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to DKK
kr4,277.769
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to HNL
L17,442.686
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MUR
30,222.9354
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to NAD
$11,473.706
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to NOK
kr6,685.2576
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to NZD
$1,154.0028
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to PAB
B/.663.22
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to PGK
K2,792.1562
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to QAR
ر.ق2,414.1208
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to RSD
дин.67,190.8182
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to UZS
soʻm7,990,600.5718
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to ALL
L55,465.0886
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to ANG
ƒ1,187.1638
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to AWG
ƒ1,187.1638
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BBD
$1,326.44
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BAM
KM1,114.2096
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BIF
Fr1,955,835.78
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BND
$855.5538
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BSD
$663.22
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to JMD
$106,042.2458
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to KHR
2,663,531.3132
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to KMF
Fr280,542.06
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to LAK
14,417,825.7986
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to LKR
රු201,890.8002
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MDL
L11,195.1536
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MGA
Ar2,974,077.446
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MOP
P5,305.76
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MVR
10,147.266
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MWK
MK1,151,422.8742
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to MZN
MT42,386.3902
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to NPR
रु94,084.3892
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to PYG
4,703,556.24
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to RWF
Fr963,658.66
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to SBD
$5,458.3006
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to SCR
9,178.9648
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to SRD
$25,626.8208
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to SVC
$5,803.175
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to SZL
L11,473.706
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to TMT
m2,327.9022
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to TND
د.ت1,951.19324
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to TTD
$4,489.9994
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to UGX
Sh2,310,658.48
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to XAF
Fr375,382.52
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to XCD
$1,790.694
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to XOF
Fr375,382.52
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to XPF
Fr68,311.66
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BWP
P8,887.148
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to BZD
$1,333.0722
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to CVE
$62,873.256
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to DJF
Fr118,053.16
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to DOP
$42,585.3562
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to DZD
د.ج86,152.278
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to FJD
$1,505.5094
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to GNF
Fr5,766,697.9
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to GTQ
Q5,080.2652
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to GYD
$138,831.8426
1 Meta Platforms(METAON) to ISK
kr82,239.28

For a more in-depth understanding of Meta Platforms, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Meta Platforms Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meta Platforms

How much is Meta Platforms (METAON) worth today?
The live METAON price in USD is 663.22 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current METAON to USD price?
The current price of METAON to USD is $ 663.22. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Meta Platforms?
The market cap for METAON is $ 1.68M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of METAON?
The circulating supply of METAON is 2.53K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of METAON?
METAON achieved an ATH price of 783.5142352704004 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of METAON?
METAON saw an ATL price of 683.7137535181947 USD.
What is the trading volume of METAON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for METAON is $ 58.27K USD.
Will METAON go higher this year?
METAON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out METAON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:40:23 (UTC+8)

