METANIA GAMES (METANIA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into METANIA GAMES (METANIA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

METANIA GAMES (METANIA) Information Metania Games is a blockchain-based GameFi platform designed to revolutionize gaming by integrating cryptocurrency rewards and true ownership of in-game assets. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Metania Games delivers a decentralized and rewarding gaming experience. Official Website: https://metania.games Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.metania.games/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x2E477F353747752FFB838a28621722e6A3F50D29 Buy METANIA Now!

METANIA GAMES (METANIA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for METANIA GAMES (METANIA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.01M $ 18.01M $ 18.01M All-Time High: $ 0.058 $ 0.058 $ 0.058 All-Time Low: $ 0.025120283377895097 $ 0.025120283377895097 $ 0.025120283377895097 Current Price: $ 0.03602 $ 0.03602 $ 0.03602 Learn more about METANIA GAMES (METANIA) price

METANIA GAMES (METANIA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of METANIA GAMES (METANIA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METANIA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METANIA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand METANIA's tokenomics, explore METANIA token's live price!

How to Buy METANIA Interested in adding METANIA GAMES (METANIA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy METANIA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy METANIA on MEXC now!

METANIA GAMES (METANIA) Price History Analysing the price history of METANIA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore METANIA Price History now!

METANIA Price Prediction Want to know where METANIA might be heading? Our METANIA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See METANIA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!