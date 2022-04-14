Metahero (METAHERO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Metahero (METAHERO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Metahero (METAHERO) Information Metahero brings to the market 3D scanning and modeling technology that generates ultra-realistic 3D avatars and virtual items to be used across games, VR, social media, and online fashion. The tech also allows for the creation of NFTs from real-world works of art and collectibles. Official Website: https://metahero.io Whitepaper: https://www.metahero.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0xD40bEDb44C081D2935eebA6eF5a3c8A31A1bBE13 Buy METAHERO Now!

Metahero (METAHERO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metahero (METAHERO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.90M $ 5.90M $ 5.90M Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.10B $ 5.10B $ 5.10B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.58M $ 11.58M $ 11.58M All-Time High: $ 0.1555 $ 0.1555 $ 0.1555 All-Time Low: $ 0.00028889800020885 $ 0.00028889800020885 $ 0.00028889800020885 Current Price: $ 0.001158 $ 0.001158 $ 0.001158 Learn more about Metahero (METAHERO) price

Metahero (METAHERO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Metahero (METAHERO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of METAHERO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many METAHERO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand METAHERO's tokenomics, explore METAHERO token's live price!

How to Buy METAHERO Interested in adding Metahero (METAHERO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy METAHERO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy METAHERO on MEXC now!

Metahero (METAHERO) Price History Analysing the price history of METAHERO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore METAHERO Price History now!

METAHERO Price Prediction Want to know where METAHERO might be heading? Our METAHERO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See METAHERO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!