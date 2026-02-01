MetaType price history monitoring is an essential tool for cryptocurrency investors, enabling them to track the performance of their investments with ease. This feature offers a comprehensive view of MetaType's price movements over time, including the opening value, peak, and closing prices, as well as the trading volume. Moreover, it provides a quick glimpse of daily percentage changes, highlighting days with notable price swings. Notably, MetaType reached its highest value on -, climbing to a staggering 0 USD. The price information presented here is sourced exclusively from MEXC trading history ensuring reliability and accuracy. Our historical MetaType price data is available in various intervals: 1 day, 1 week, and 1 month, covering open, high, low, close, and volume metrics. This data is meticulously tested for consistency, completeness, and accuracy, making it ideal for trading simulations and backtesting. These datasets are accessible for free download and are updated in real-time, providing a valuable resource for investors.

MetaType Historical Data Applications in Trading

MetaType's historical data plays a pivotal role in trading strategies. Here's how it's utilised:

1. Technical Analysis: Traders leverage MetaType's historical data to identify market trends and patterns. Utilising tools like charts and visual aids, they discern patterns to guide their market entry and exit decisions. An effective approach involves storing MetaType’s historical data in GridDB and analysing it with Python, using libraries like Matplotlib for visualisation, and Pandas, Numpy, and Scipy for data analysis.

2. Price Prediction: Historical data is key in forecasting MetaType's price movements. By examining past market trends, traders can spot patterns and predict future market behaviour. MEXC's detailed MetaType historical data, providing minute-by-minute insights into open, high, low, and close prices, is crucial for developing and training predictive models, thus aiding in informed trading decisions.

3. Risk Management: Access to historical data enables traders to evaluate the risks associated with MetaType investments. It helps in understanding MetaType's volatility, leading to more informed investment choices.

4. Portfolio Management: Historical data aids in tracking investment performance over time. This allows traders to identify assets that are not performing well and adjust their portfolios to optimise returns.

5. Training Trading Bots: The MetaType historical cryptocurrency OHLC (open, high, low, close) market data can be downloaded for training MetaType trading bots, aiming to achieve market outperformance.

These tools and resources allow traders to dive deep into MetaType’s historical data, providing valuable insights and the potential to enhance their trading strategies.