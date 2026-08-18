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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Meteora, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Meteora, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Meteora (MET) Technical Analysis Today

Meteora (MET) Technical Analysis Today

The Meteora Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Meteora's analysis below.

Meteora (MET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.1664--+5.78%+22.35%+16.93%
Know more about Meteora Price

Meteora Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Meteora across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 4
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1664
0.1663
R2
0.1663
0.1662
R1
0.1662
0.1662
PP
0.1661
0.1661
S1
0.166
0.166
S2
0.1659
0.166
S3
0.1658
0.1659

Meteora Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.80M
$6.19 M
$7.00 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.10 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.10 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.27 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Meteora Capital Flow

Net InflowMETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.05 M0.16
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.16
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.16
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.17
2026-08-14-$0.10 M0.16

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Meteora

Trade Meteora (MET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Meteora price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MET/USDT
$0.1664
$0.1664$0.1664
+1.09%
449.77K (USDT)
MET/USDC
$0.1662
$0.1662$0.1662
+1.15%
324.80K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MET
MET
USD
USD

1 MET = 0.1664 USD