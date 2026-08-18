Merlin Chain (MERL) Technical Analysis Today The Merlin Chain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MERL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Merlin Chain's analysis below. Sign Up

Merlin Chain (MERL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01804 -- -8.38% +6.87% -37.24%

Merlin Chain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Merlin Chain across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 12 Neutral 7 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 10 Neutral 3 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01805 0.01804 R2 0.01804 0.01804 R1 0.01804 0.01804 PP 0.01803 0.01803 S1 0.01803 0.01803 S2 0.01802 0.01803 S3 0.01802 0.01802

Merlin Chain Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.38M $5.43 M $5.81 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.09 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.32 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Merlin Chain Capital Flow Net Inflow MERLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-16 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-15 -$0.04 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.02 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Merlin Chain (MERL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Merlin Chain price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MERL / USDT $0.01805 $0.01805 $0.01805 -3.06% 3.92M (USDT) Trade