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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Merlin Chain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Merlin Chain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Merlin Chain (MERL) Technical Analysis Today

Merlin Chain (MERL) Technical Analysis Today

The Merlin Chain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MERL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Merlin Chain's analysis below.

Merlin Chain (MERL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01804---8.38%+6.87%-37.24%
Know more about Merlin Chain Price

Merlin Chain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Merlin Chain across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 12
Neutral 7
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 10Neutral 3Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01805
0.01804
R2
0.01804
0.01804
R1
0.01804
0.01804
PP
0.01803
0.01803
S1
0.01803
0.01803
S2
0.01802
0.01803
S3
0.01802
0.01802

Merlin Chain Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.38M
$5.43 M
$5.81 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.32 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Merlin Chain Capital Flow

Net InflowMERLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.02
2026-08-15-$0.04 M0.02
2026-08-14-$0.02 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Merlin Chain

Trade Merlin Chain (MERL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Merlin Chain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MERL/USDT
$0.01805
$0.01805$0.01805
-3.06%
3.92M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MERL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MERL
MERL
USD
USD

1 MERL = 0.01804 USD