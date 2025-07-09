Dive deeper into how MELANIA tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Overview

The Official Melania Meme token (MELANIA) is a Solana-based meme coin, primarily designed as a digital collectible and speculative asset. It is not intended to represent an investment contract, security, or to have any intrinsic utility beyond trading and holding.

Issuance Mechanism

Blockchain: Solana (SPL token)

Solana (SPL token) Token Address: FUAfBo2jgks6gB4Z4LfZkqSZgzNucisEHqnNebaRxM1P

Total Supply: Not explicitly stated, but allocations sum to 1 billion tokens based on distribution percentages and unlock data.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Unlock Schedule / Notes Liquidity 10% 100% unlocked at Token Generation Event (TGE) Public Distribution 15% 100% unlocked at TGE Team Vesting 35% 1 month lock, then 10% unlock (3.5% of total) at month 1, remaining 90% vests monthly over 12 months Treasury 20% Unlock date not disclosed Community 20% Unlock date not disclosed

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: The MELANIA token is a meme coin and digital collectible. It is intended for speculative trading and as a symbol of engagement with the associated artwork and values.

The MELANIA token is a meme coin and digital collectible. It is intended for speculative trading and as a symbol of engagement with the associated artwork and values. No Utility or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other forms of compensation for holding or using the token. The project explicitly states there are no plans for ecosystem development or additional functionality.

There are no mechanisms for earning fees, staking rewards, or other forms of compensation for holding or using the token. The project explicitly states there are no plans for ecosystem development or additional functionality. Acquisition: Tokens could be acquired via public distribution (likely through sales or airdrops), on exchanges, or through liquidity pools.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

Team Vesting

Initial Lock: 1 month after TGE (Token Generation Event)

1 month after TGE (Token Generation Event) Unlock Schedule: At month 1: 10% of team allocation (3.5% of total supply) unlocked Months 2-13: Remaining 90% of team allocation vests linearly (approx. 2.625% of total supply per month) Full vesting completed by month 13



Liquidity & Public Distribution

100% unlocked at TGE (no lockup)

Treasury & Community

Unlock dates not disclosed; these allocations remain locked as of the latest available data.

Unlocking Time (Recent Data)

Recent Unlocks: No new unlocks have occurred in the past week (July 2–9, 2025), indicating that the current circulating supply is stable at 820 million tokens.

No new unlocks have occurred in the past week (July 2–9, 2025), indicating that the current circulating supply is stable at 820 million tokens. Team Unlocks: The team allocation is being released monthly, consistent with the vesting schedule above.

Circulating Supply

Current Circulating Supply: 820 million tokens (as of July 9, 2025)

820 million tokens (as of July 9, 2025) Trend: The circulating supply has remained constant over the past week, reflecting no recent unlocks or major supply changes.

Summary Table

Category % Allocation Unlock Mechanism / Schedule Status (as of July 2025) Liquidity 10% 100% unlocked at TGE Fully unlocked Public Distribution 15% 100% unlocked at TGE Fully unlocked Team Vesting 35% 1 month lock, then 10% unlock, 90% linear vesting over 12 mo Ongoing monthly unlocks Treasury 20% Not disclosed Locked Community 20% Not disclosed Locked

Additional Notes

Speculative Nature: MELANIA is a meme coin with no planned utility, yield, or governance features. Its value is driven by market sentiment and speculative trading.

MELANIA is a meme coin with no planned utility, yield, or governance features. Its value is driven by market sentiment and speculative trading. Transparency Concerns: There have been community concerns regarding transparency, especially around insider selling and the lack of disclosed unlock dates for Treasury and Community allocations.

There have been community concerns regarding transparency, especially around insider selling and the lack of disclosed unlock dates for Treasury and Community allocations. Market Impact: Large insider sales and lack of ongoing development have contributed to significant price volatility and skepticism about long-term value.

In summary: The Official Melania Meme token features a straightforward meme coin structure with a clear allocation and vesting schedule for the team, immediate unlocks for liquidity and public distribution, and undisclosed unlocks for treasury and community. There are no usage incentives or utility beyond speculation, and the project is explicit about its non-investment, non-utility nature.