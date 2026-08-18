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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Melania Meme, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Melania Meme, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Melania Meme (MELANIA) Technical Analysis Today

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Technical Analysis Today

The Melania Meme Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MELANIA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Melania Meme's analysis below.

Melania Meme (MELANIA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.06913---8.55%-13.70%-25.24%
Know more about Melania Meme Price

Melania Meme Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Melania Meme across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 3
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 3Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.06916
0.06915
R2
0.06915
0.06915
R1
0.06915
0.06915
PP
0.06914
0.06914
S1
0.06914
0.06914
S2
0.06913
0.06914
S3
0.06913
0.06913

Melania Meme Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.03M
$4.22 M
$4.24 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Melania Meme Capital Flow

Net InflowMELANIAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.07
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Melania Meme

Trade Melania Meme (MELANIA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Melania Meme price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MELANIA/USDT
$0.06913
$0.06913$0.06913
-1.45%
853.25K (USDT)
MELANIA/USD1
$0.0692
$0.0692$0.0692
-1.73%
766.90K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MELANIA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MELANIA
MELANIA
USD
USD

1 MELANIA = 0.06913 USD