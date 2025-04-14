What is Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)

MetaGalaxy Land offers a blockchain-based next-generation gaming platform and gaming exchange where Investors are able to create and exchange their own customized Planets as NFT’s and participate in the Game as Space Cowboys.

Metagalaxy Land is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Metagalaxy Land investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MEGALAND staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Metagalaxy Land on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Metagalaxy Land buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Metagalaxy Land Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Metagalaxy Land, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MEGALAND? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Metagalaxy Land price prediction page.

Metagalaxy Land Price History

Tracing MEGALAND's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MEGALAND's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Metagalaxy Land price history page.

How to buy Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)

Looking for how to buy Metagalaxy Land? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Metagalaxy Land on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MEGALAND to Local Currencies

1 MEGALAND to VND ₫ 1.5692292 1 MEGALAND to AUD A$ 0.000096696 1 MEGALAND to GBP ￡ 0.0000459 1 MEGALAND to EUR € 0.000053856 1 MEGALAND to USD $ 0.0000612 1 MEGALAND to MYR RM 0.000269892 1 MEGALAND to TRY ₺ 0.002327436 1 MEGALAND to JPY ¥ 0.008755272 1 MEGALAND to RUB ₽ 0.0050337 1 MEGALAND to INR ₹ 0.005265036 1 MEGALAND to IDR Rp 1.03728798 1 MEGALAND to KRW ₩ 0.087055164 1 MEGALAND to PHP ₱ 0.00349146 1 MEGALAND to EGP ￡E. 0.003120588 1 MEGALAND to BRL R$ 0.00035802 1 MEGALAND to CAD C$ 0.000084456 1 MEGALAND to BDT ৳ 0.007435188 1 MEGALAND to NGN ₦ 0.098233956 1 MEGALAND to UAH ₴ 0.002526336 1 MEGALAND to VES Bs 0.0043452 1 MEGALAND to PKR Rs 0.0171666 1 MEGALAND to KZT ₸ 0.031693032 1 MEGALAND to THB ฿ 0.002055708 1 MEGALAND to TWD NT$ 0.001981656 1 MEGALAND to AED د.إ 0.000224604 1 MEGALAND to CHF Fr 0.000049572 1 MEGALAND to HKD HK$ 0.0004743 1 MEGALAND to MAD .د.م 0.000566712 1 MEGALAND to MXN $ 0.001229508

Metagalaxy Land Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Metagalaxy Land, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Metagalaxy Land What is the price of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) today? The live price of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is 0.0000612 USD . What is the market cap of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)? The current market cap of Metagalaxy Land is $ 61.20K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MEGALAND by its real-time market price of 0.0000612 USD . What is the circulating supply of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)? The current circulating supply of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is 1.00B USD . What was the highest price of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)? As of 2025-04-15 , the highest price of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is 0.0007104 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND)? The 24-hour trading volume of Metagalaxy Land (MEGALAND) is $ 45.40 USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!