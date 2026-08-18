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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ME, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ME, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About ME

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ME (ME) Technical Analysis Today

ME (ME) Technical Analysis Today

The ME Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ME's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ME's analysis below.

ME (ME) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05911---6.64%-5.94%-36.18%
Know more about ME Price

ME Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ME across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05903
0.05902
R2
0.05902
0.05901
R1
0.05901
0.05901
PP
0.059
0.059
S1
0.05899
0.05899
S2
0.05898
0.05899
S3
0.05897
0.05898

ME Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.12M
$2.20 M
$2.07 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.18 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.16 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ME Capital Flow

Net InflowMEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.21 M0.06
2026-08-17-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-15-$0.02 M0.06
2026-08-14$0.04 M0.06

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ME

Trade ME (ME) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ME price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ME/USDT
$0.05912
$0.05912$0.05912
-2.11%
1.30M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ME-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ME
ME
USD
USD

1 ME = 0.05911 USD