What is MDXToken (MDX)

MDEX is an automatic market making decentralized exchange based on the concept of capital pool. Its function is similar to some DEX in the market, but on this basis, the double-chain DEX model based on Huocoin ecological chain and Ethereum is proposed and realized. It integrates the advantages of low transaction costs of the Huobi ecological chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem, and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transaction.

MDEX is an automatic market making decentralized exchange based on the concept of capital pool. Its function is similar to some DEX in the market, but on this basis, the double-chain DEX model based on Huocoin ecological chain and Ethereum is proposed and realized. It integrates the advantages of low transaction costs of the Huobi ecological chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem, and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transaction.



MDX to Local Currencies

1 MDX to VND ₫ 157.102407 1 MDX to AUD A$ 0.00968066 1 MDX to GBP ￡ 0.00459525 1 MDX to EUR € 0.00533049 1 MDX to USD $ 0.006127 1 MDX to MYR RM 0.02702007 1 MDX to TRY ₺ 0.23313235 1 MDX to JPY ¥ 0.8767737 1 MDX to RUB ₽ 0.50572258 1 MDX to INR ₹ 0.52667692 1 MDX to IDR Rp 103.84744205 1 MDX to KRW ₩ 8.70309715 1 MDX to PHP ₱ 0.34911646 1 MDX to EGP ￡E. 0.31241573 1 MDX to BRL R$ 0.03590422 1 MDX to CAD C$ 0.00845526 1 MDX to BDT ৳ 0.74436923 1 MDX to NGN ₦ 9.83463151 1 MDX to UAH ₴ 0.25292256 1 MDX to VES Bs 0.435017 1 MDX to PKR Rs 1.7186235 1 MDX to KZT ₸ 3.17292822 1 MDX to THB ฿ 0.20543831 1 MDX to TWD NT$ 0.19857607 1 MDX to AED د.إ 0.02248609 1 MDX to CHF Fr 0.00496287 1 MDX to HKD HK$ 0.04748425 1 MDX to MAD .د.م 0.05673602 1 MDX to MXN $ 0.12364286

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MDXToken What is the price of MDXToken (MDX) today? The live price of MDXToken (MDX) is 0.006127 USD . What is the market cap of MDXToken (MDX)? The current market cap of MDXToken is $ 5.82M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MDX by its real-time market price of 0.006127 USD . What is the circulating supply of MDXToken (MDX)? The current circulating supply of MDXToken (MDX) is 950.25M USD . What was the highest price of MDXToken (MDX)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of MDXToken (MDX) is 10.2 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MDXToken (MDX)? The 24-hour trading volume of MDXToken (MDX) is $ 55.84K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

