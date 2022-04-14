MagicCraft (MCRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MagicCraft (MCRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MagicCraft (MCRT) Information Magic Craft is a Massive War and Conquest Play-To-Earn Multiplayer game launched on Binance Smart Chain, with an advanced guild system, taxes, and economy. Players may team up with each other and build clans to fight other clans on the platform. Official Website: https://www.magiccraft.io Whitepaper: https://docs.magiccraft.io Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FADm4QuSUF1K526LvTjvbJjKzeeipP6bj5bSzp3r6ipq Buy MCRT Now!

MagicCraft (MCRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MagicCraft (MCRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.11M Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 5.04B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.20M All-Time High: $ 0.03612 All-Time Low: $ 0.00039772848271983 Current Price: $ 0.0004195

MagicCraft (MCRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MagicCraft (MCRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy MCRT Interested in adding MagicCraft (MCRT) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy MCRT, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure.

MagicCraft (MCRT) Price History Analysing the price history of MCRT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

MCRT Price Prediction Want to know where MCRT might be heading? Our MCRT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

