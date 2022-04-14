mCoin (MCOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into mCoin (MCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

mCoin (MCOIN) Information MCOIN is M20 Chain native token, a secure and developer-friendly blockchain built to bring the next billion users to Web3. M20 is designed to accelerate the crypto economy that will contribute to expand the ecosystem of web3 builders and creators with trading tools, Play-to-Earn games and eventually serving as the foundational infrastructure for an open Metaverse offering educational programs, marketing and commercial opportunities and virtual entertainment services. The project’s main purpose is to make the ecosystems accessible from a wider community through a multichain approach. MCOIN will create a bridge through which users can access many different ecosystems. Official Website: https://m20chain.com/ Whitepaper: https://m20chain.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://explorer.m20chain.com/ Buy MCOIN Now!

mCoin (MCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 8.90M
Total Supply: $ 500.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 177.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 25.15M
All-Time High: $ 3.05
All-Time Low: $ 0.000084571521226012
Current Price: $ 0.0503

mCoin (MCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of mCoin (MCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of MCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCOIN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

