McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for McDonald s xStock (MCDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 876.54K Total Supply: $ 5.50K Circulating Supply: $ 2.84K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.69M All-Time High: $ 350 All-Time Low: $ 293.2122259186859 Current Price: $ 308.17

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Information McDonald’s xStock (MCDx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. MCDx tracks the price of McDonald's Corporation (the underlying). MCDx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of McDonald's Corporation, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. McDonald’s xStock (MCDx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. MCDx tracks the price of McDonald's Corporation (the underlying). MCDx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of McDonald's Corporation, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Official Website: https://assets.backed.fi/products/mcdonalds-xstock Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/XsqE9cRRpzxcGKDXj1BJ7Xmg4GRhZoyY1KpmGSxAWT2

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of McDonald s xStock (MCDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCDX's tokenomics, explore MCDX token's live price!

