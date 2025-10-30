The live McDonald s xStock price today is 303.32 USD. Track real-time MCDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MCDX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live McDonald s xStock price today is 303.32 USD. Track real-time MCDX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MCDX price trend easily at MEXC now.

McDonald s xStock Logo

McDonald s xStock Price(MCDX)

1 MCDX to USD Live Price:

$303.32
$303.32$303.32
-0.15%1D
USD
McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:37:01 (UTC+8)

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 301.25
$ 301.25$ 301.25
24H Low
$ 307.39
$ 307.39$ 307.39
24H High

$ 301.25
$ 301.25$ 301.25

$ 307.39
$ 307.39$ 307.39

$ 319.1120635657469
$ 319.1120635657469$ 319.1120635657469

$ 293.2122259186859
$ 293.2122259186859$ 293.2122259186859

+0.08%

-0.15%

-2.00%

-2.00%

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) real-time price is $ 303.32. Over the past 24 hours, MCDX traded between a low of $ 301.25 and a high of $ 307.39, showing active market volatility. MCDX's all-time high price is $ 319.1120635657469, while its all-time low price is $ 293.2122259186859.

In terms of short-term performance, MCDX has changed by +0.08% over the past hour, -0.15% over 24 hours, and -2.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Market Information

No.2279

$ 848.54K
$ 848.54K$ 848.54K

$ 56.11K
$ 56.11K$ 56.11K

$ 1.67M
$ 1.67M$ 1.67M

2.80K
2.80K 2.80K

--
----

5,499.92436699
5,499.92436699 5,499.92436699

SOL

The current Market Cap of McDonald s xStock is $ 848.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 56.11K. The circulating supply of MCDX is 2.80K, with a total supply of 5499.92436699. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.67M.

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of McDonald s xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.4557-0.15%
30 Days$ -0.61-0.21%
60 Days$ -10.99-3.50%
90 Days$ +1.04+0.34%
McDonald s xStock Price Change Today

Today, MCDX recorded a change of $ -0.4557 (-0.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

McDonald s xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.61 (-0.21%), showing the token's short-term performance.

McDonald s xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MCDX saw a change of $ -10.99 (-3.50%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

McDonald s xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.04 (+0.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of McDonald s xStock (MCDX)?

Check out the McDonald s xStock Price History page now.

What is McDonald s xStock (MCDX)

McDonald’s xStock (MCDx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. MCDx tracks the price of McDonald's Corporation (the underlying). MCDx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of McDonald's Corporation, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

McDonald s xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your McDonald s xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MCDX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about McDonald s xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your McDonald s xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

McDonald s xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will McDonald s xStock (MCDX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your McDonald s xStock (MCDX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for McDonald s xStock.

Check the McDonald s xStock price prediction now!

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of McDonald s xStock (MCDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MCDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy McDonald s xStock (MCDX)

Looking for how to buy McDonald s xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase McDonald s xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MCDX to Local Currencies

1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to VND
7,981,865.8
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to AUD
A$461.0464
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to GBP
227.49
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to EUR
260.8552
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to USD
$303.32
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MYR
RM1,273.944
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to TRY
12,730.3404
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to JPY
¥46,711.28
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to ARS
ARS$435,804.1096
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to RUB
24,338.3968
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to INR
26,898.4176
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to IDR
Rp5,055,331.3112
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to PHP
17,877.6808
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to EGP
￡E.14,316.704
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BRL
R$1,631.8616
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to CAD
C$421.6148
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BDT
37,083.9032
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to NGN
438,955.6044
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to COP
$1,184,843.75
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to ZAR
R.5,247.436
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to UAH
12,736.4068
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to TZS
T.Sh.747,092.326
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to VES
Bs66,427.08
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to CLP
$285,727.44
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to PKR
Rs85,851.6928
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to KZT
160,911.26
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to THB
฿9,839.7008
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to TWD
NT$9,317.9904
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to AED
د.إ1,113.1844
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to CHF
Fr242.656
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to HKD
HK$2,353.7632
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to AMD
֏116,123.0288
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MAD
.د.م2,808.7432
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MXN
$5,620.5196
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to SAR
ريال1,137.45
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to ETB
Br46,641.5164
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to KES
KSh39,191.9772
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to JOD
د.أ215.05388
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to PLN
1,110.1512
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to RON
лв1,331.5748
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to SEK
kr2,863.3408
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BGN
лв509.5776
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to HUF
Ft101,818.4576
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to CZK
6,378.8196
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to KWD
د.ك92.81592
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to ILS
985.79
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BOB
Bs2,095.9412
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to AZN
515.644
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to TJS
SM2,790.544
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to GEL
825.0304
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to AOA
Kz278,020.0788
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BHD
.د.ب114.35164
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BMD
$303.32
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to DKK
kr1,953.3808
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to HNL
L7,977.316
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MUR
13,822.2924
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to NAD
$5,247.436
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to NOK
kr3,054.4324
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to NZD
$527.7768
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to PAB
B/.303.32
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to PGK
K1,276.9772
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to QAR
ر.ق1,104.0848
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to RSD
дин.30,668.6852
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to UZS
soʻm3,654,456.9908
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to ALL
L25,366.6516
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to ANG
ƒ542.9428
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to AWG
ƒ542.9428
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BBD
$606.64
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BAM
KM509.5776
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BIF
Fr894,490.68
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BND
$391.2828
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BSD
$303.32
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to JMD
$48,497.8348
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to KHR
1,218,151.3192
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to KMF
Fr128,304.36
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to LAK
6,593,912.9116
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to LKR
රු92,333.6412
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MDL
L5,150.3736
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MGA
Ar1,360,177.876
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MOP
P2,426.56
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MVR
4,640.796
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MWK
MK526,596.8852
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to MZN
MT19,385.1812
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to NPR
रु43,028.9752
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to PYG
2,151,145.44
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to RWF
Fr440,723.96
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to SBD
$2,496.3236
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to SCR
4,207.0484
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to SRD
$11,720.2848
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to SVC
$2,654.05
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to SZL
L5,247.436
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to TMT
m1,064.6532
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to TND
د.ت892.36744
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to TTD
$2,053.4764
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to UGX
Sh1,056,766.88
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to XAF
Fr171,679.12
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to XCD
$818.964
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to XOF
Fr171,679.12
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to XPF
Fr31,241.96
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BWP
P4,064.488
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to BZD
$609.6732
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to CVE
$28,754.736
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to DJF
Fr53,990.96
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to DOP
$19,476.1772
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to DZD
د.ج39,422.5004
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to FJD
$685.5032
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to GNF
Fr2,637,367.4
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to GTQ
Q2,323.4312
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to GYD
$63,493.9756
1 McDonald s xStock(MCDX) to ISK
kr37,611.68

McDonald s xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of McDonald s xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official McDonald s xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About McDonald s xStock

How much is McDonald s xStock (MCDX) worth today?
The live MCDX price in USD is 303.32 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MCDX to USD price?
The current price of MCDX to USD is $ 303.32. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of McDonald s xStock?
The market cap for MCDX is $ 848.54K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MCDX?
The circulating supply of MCDX is 2.80K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MCDX?
MCDX achieved an ATH price of 319.1120635657469 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MCDX?
MCDX saw an ATL price of 293.2122259186859 USD.
What is the trading volume of MCDX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MCDX is $ 56.11K USD.
Will MCDX go higher this year?
MCDX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MCDX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:37:01 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

