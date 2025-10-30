What is McDonald s xStock (MCDX)

McDonald’s xStock (MCDx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. MCDx tracks the price of McDonald's Corporation (the underlying). MCDx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of McDonald's Corporation, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. McDonald’s xStock (MCDx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. MCDx tracks the price of McDonald's Corporation (the underlying). MCDx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of McDonald's Corporation, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

McDonald s xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your McDonald s xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check MCDX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about McDonald s xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your McDonald s xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

McDonald s xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will McDonald s xStock (MCDX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your McDonald s xStock (MCDX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for McDonald s xStock.

Check the McDonald s xStock price prediction now!

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of McDonald s xStock (MCDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MCDX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy McDonald s xStock (MCDX)

Looking for how to buy McDonald s xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase McDonald s xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MCDX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

McDonald s xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of McDonald s xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About McDonald s xStock How much is McDonald s xStock (MCDX) worth today? The live MCDX price in USD is 303.32 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MCDX to USD price? $ 303.32 . Check out The current price of MCDX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of McDonald s xStock? The market cap for MCDX is $ 848.54K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MCDX? The circulating supply of MCDX is 2.80K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MCDX? MCDX achieved an ATH price of 319.1120635657469 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MCDX? MCDX saw an ATL price of 293.2122259186859 USD . What is the trading volume of MCDX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MCDX is $ 56.11K USD . Will MCDX go higher this year? MCDX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MCDX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

McDonald s xStock (MCDX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 10-28 21:35:49 Industry Updates Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day 10-28 14:23:33 Industry Updates Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89% 10-27 21:40:25 Industry Updates CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week 10-27 16:29:31 Industry Updates ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high 10-26 23:17:37 Industry Updates Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000 10-26 19:10:22 Industry Updates Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets