MCDEX (MCB) Information MCDEX (MCB) is an exchange token of MonteCarloDEX which claims to be a decentralized derivatives exchange for trading perpetual and futures contracts. Official Website: https://mux.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.mux.network/protocol/overview Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4e352cf164e64adcbad318c3a1e222e9eba4ce42 Buy MCB Now!

Market Cap: $ 9.51M
Total Supply: $ 4.80M
Circulating Supply: $ 3.82M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.96M
All-Time High: $ 83.29
All-Time Low: $ 0.95068738
Current Price: $ 2.489

MCDEX (MCB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MCDEX (MCB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MCB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MCB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MCB's tokenomics, explore MCB token's live price!

MCDEX (MCB) Price History Analysing the price history of MCB helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore MCB Price History now!

