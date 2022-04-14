MARBLEX (MBX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MARBLEX (MBX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MARBLEX (MBX) Information MARBLEX is creating a healthy blockchain ecosystem to prolong the PLC of Netmarble’s games. Official Website: https://www.marblex.io/en Whitepaper: https://docs.marblex.io/ Block Explorer: https://kaiascan.io/token/0xd068c52d81f4409b9502da926ace3301cc41f623 Buy MBX Now!

MARBLEX (MBX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 38.48M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 215.60M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 11.033
All-Time Low: $ 0.14399669808074528
Current Price: $ 0.1785

MARBLEX (MBX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MARBLEX (MBX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MBX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MBX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MBX's tokenomics, explore MBX token's live price!

