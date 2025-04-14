What is MBD Financials (MBD)

Metaverse Business District (MBD) aims to empower every individual to own and control their financial freedom by creating an intuitive digital cross-chain platform in the metaverse. The project will provide opportunity for every unique individual as well as communities, businesses, and charitable organizations to thrive in a decentralized, photorealistic digital world where equitable services are readily available.

MBD Financials Price Prediction

MBD Financials Price History

How to buy MBD Financials (MBD)

MBD to Local Currencies

MBD Financials Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MBD Financials What is the price of MBD Financials (MBD) today? The live price of MBD Financials (MBD) is 0.00002855 USD . What is the market cap of MBD Financials (MBD)? The current market cap of MBD Financials is $ 748.67K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MBD by its real-time market price of 0.00002855 USD . What is the circulating supply of MBD Financials (MBD)? The current circulating supply of MBD Financials (MBD) is 26.22B USD . What was the highest price of MBD Financials (MBD)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of MBD Financials (MBD) is 0.000688 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of MBD Financials (MBD)? The 24-hour trading volume of MBD Financials (MBD) is $ 40.78K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

